LAWRENCE — The Feast of the Three Saints has a way of bringing people together.
It's an Italian celebration that honors the martyrdom of Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, three young men who despite excruciating torture refused to renounce their faith in Jesus Christ. Italian pride is prominent during the Labor Day weekend in Lawrence, with the median strip on Common Street painted green, white and red, the colors of Italy's flag.
Yet people of numerous ethnic backgrounds love this feast and keep coming back, year after year.
For one couple, the feast brought them together in holy matrimony. Richard and Arlene Guilmette of Lawrence met eight years ago when Richard, a 21-year member of the St. Alfio Society that organizes the feast, was assigned to procure plaques for the celebration.
So he went to Henry's Jewelry and Awards on Essex Street. Arlene worked there – and their relationship blossomed.
Their son Joseph, 4, marched with Richard in the procession along Common, Union, Newbury, Garden and Jackson streets that marks the beginning of the feast.
"I did not have to carry him once," said Joseph's proud father. Richard Guilmette wore a green, white and red tie, made by Arlene.
"It's a great time," Guilmette said of the Feast of the Three Saints, now in its 96th year. "We (St. Alfio Society) work hard to put this together."
The procession is a boisterous affair, with members of the St. Alfio Society marching along with various dignitaries. Mayor Daniel Rivera was there along with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen and state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence.
Mark Leone, the grand marshal, would periodically yell out, "con vera fede! (with true faith)" and the marchers as well as spectators along the route would respond with a vigorous "viva Sant' Alfio! (long live St. Alfio)."
The shouts were often accompanied by confetti being shot into the air.
Marching just behind Leone was John Dube, who carried the banner of the St. Alfio Society. He was flanked by Hank Zappala, who carried the American flag at his right, and David Cocchiaro, of Salem, New Hampshire, who held the flag of Italy at his left.
Cocchiaro said he was proud to wield the flag of his ancestral homeland.
The St. Alfio's Band, led by Sal Erna, provided the marching music. They began the procession by playing both "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the Italian national anthem.
The band kept marchers in step by playing various Italian standard songs.
Joseph Cutuli, 23, of Methuen, is a year older than St. Alfio, who died after Roman authorities, angry at his refusal to worship pagan gods, tore out his tongue. Cutuli takes pride in his confirmation name, Alfio.
Cutuli is a member of the St. Alfio Society and has been attending the feast since he was 8 months old.
"It's about the saints," he said. "It brings friends and family together."
Filadelfo was burned on a gridiron while Cirino, 19, was thrown into a cauldron of boiling oil. They were martyred May 10, 253.
They displayed true faith, Cutuli said.
"It's a beautiful story," he said. Cutuli, a medical equipment inspector, was accompanied by his girlfriend, Rebecca Waning; his mother, Lucia Cutuli; and his brother Domenic, 14.
Cutuli said he marched in honor of his father, Joseph Cutuli, who died two years ago. Joseph Cutuli was also a member of the St. Alfio Society.
The feast will continue Saturday. The climax will happen Sunday afternoon, when the statues of the three saints are brought out of Corpus Christi Parish, at Union and Essex streets, and carried through the nearby neighborhood.