LAWRENCE — The pavement on Common Street is marked with green, white and red — the colors of the Italian flag.
Italian and an American flags hang over the road, which is closed. The cars have been replaced by people, a lot of them, and the street is lined with food trucks and vendors, with a stage marking one end.
It’s a tradition in its 99th year. The Feast of the Three Saints returned this year with big crowds and features three days of music, food and celebration. It’s put on by the St. Alfio Society and so far it has been going well said Tony Palmisano, president of the St. Alfio Society.
“Last night (Friday) was phenomenal,” Palmisano said. “The street was packed, the parking lot was packed.”
The Feast spans three days with the first day having drawn thousands of people, said Palmisano.
On Saturday, the second day of the Feast, crowds wandered through the street, some stopping at the stage to catch a performance. One of those watching was Melissa Proposki, 52, who has been coming to the feast since she was 8 years old. Proposki said her time at the Feast is spent quite differently now.
“I played all the games, so more carnival like,” Proposki said. “As an adult, my niece performs for Acting Out, so I am here to see their performance.”
The St. Alfio society was founded by Italian immigrants who came to Lawrence in the early 1900s. The organization helped other Italian Immigrants during the great depression and nowadays it continues to help the community, offering scholarships and providing meals around the holidays for those in need.
The feast returned to normal this year after two years of celebrations subdued by covid. The 2020 feast was done as a drive-by, said Palmisano, while the 2021 Feast spanned only two days as opposed to three.
Palmisano also said he had tried to include the entire community in this year’s Feast.
“I really wanted to do a concerted effort to reach and to welcome the Hispanic community in Lawrence and in the area, and we have done that,” Palmisano said. “We are an Italian American festival in name and tradition but you don’t have to be an Italian to come and enjoy it, you don’t even have to be Catholic, but what you have to be is somebody that likes to have fun.”
While every day of this year’s feast includes music and food, Palmisano said each day is a bit different.
“The tone of each day, it gets, I think a little bit more serious,” Palmisano said.
On Friday the Feast began at 6 p.m. with an opening procession. Patricia Mariano, current Lawrence school Board member and former principal at the Lahey school was honored by the Lawrence City Council, at the beginning of a parade.
On Saturday a torchlight parade was held, followed by a presentation where Sal Erna, who has been the leader of the St. Alfio Band for 60 years was recognized. His son Sully Erna the head of the Band Godsmack also announced that his foundation will be giving St. Alfio a grant of $10,000 and $2,000 each year to be used for a scholarship program for a graduating Lawrence senior. The Mayors of both Lawerence and Methuen also spoke after the torchlight parade.
The event will culminate on Sunday night with a procession of the Saints, said Palmisano. This is followed by a celebration with more fireworks and music.
“It’s just an incredible visual experience if you have never seen it before,” Palmisano said.“I think it is very moving, there is a lot of excitement.”
On Common St on Saturday afternoon the festivities had only begun. Walking past the vendors on Saturday was Meghan Carr. Carr said this was her second year at the festival, and said her favorite part of the festival was the food, particularly the pizza and Italian sausages.
Ryan Carr, Meghan’s husband, said he had been going to the Feast for almost his entire life.
Ryan grew up in Lawrence and now lives in northern New Hampshire but still returns every year for the Feast.
“It’s a family tradition, all my siblings are here and their kids are here,” Ryan Carr said.
Ryan Carr said despite the many years that have passed the event still retains its community feel.
“You can see a lot of people that bump into each other and haven’t seen each other and are hugging each other,” Ryan Carr said.
Besides family, food also keeps bringing Ryan Carr back.
“We have to stand in a long line to get Crispelli”s,” Ryan Carr said. “If you come at night that line is like 2 hours long, but you still get it and wait because you have too.”
Ryan Carr said this is one of the few times every year where his whole family comes together.
“Christmas, Easter and the Feast,” he said.
