Area residents inspired to take action for racial equality continue to amplify a decades-long fight in the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
With the approaching year-anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, local advocacy and reflection continues.
Among those working for the cause is Haverhill attorney Marsha Kazarosian, who made a name for herself nationally in 1999 when she won a landmark discrimination lawsuit on behalf of women against the Haverhill Country Club.
Over the years she has represented victims of police misconduct, including incidents involving excessive force by officers.
“I think in the last couple of years people have been more involved in policing in their communities,” she said. “Five or 10 years ago, people were less apt to question what police were doing, whether it was about how they were dealing with a suspect, or even about policies in general.”
The culture, she explained, was such that questioning police meant disrespect or an “anti-police” notion.
“Whereas now, I think and hope — especially after the tragedy of George Floyd — that people feel a bit more like they are stakeholders in the law enforcement process,” she said.
Several local organizations born in the wake of Floyd’s death aim to project that message and inspire a widespread connection.
Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advertises itself as “a progressive organization dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive and affirming community through service and education.”
The group’s website states, “We began as a group of neighbors and friends who planned a peaceful, local Black Lives Matter rally.”
Another, called Merrimack Valley Black and Brown voices, has a similar mission, hoping to build on landmark changes championed by Kazarosian.
Elizabeth Walther-Grant, a 26-year-old co-founder of the group, describes growing up African American in Andover with adoptive parents, both of whom are white.
“I’m still fearful of getting pulled over. I’m fearful of me being the next name in the headline,” she said. “A lot of our cops are cordial, but on the same side, that positivity can still end up in someone else’s death.”
Since starting the group with Mayara Reis and Bria Gadsden, the trio has connected with more folks than they initially imagined who have the same fears, she said.
“We had people come forward about being tailed (by police) in Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, right in this area,” Walther-Grant said. “It's been enlightening. I didn’t really know, before starting this group, that there were so many people like me around.”
She said she believes changing the racial narrative at any level is “really hard.” However, she added, it's possible and already in the early stages.
“With social media and cameras, it’s getting harder and harder for police to hide,” she said. “They’re getting smarter about how they’re going about it. I’d like for us to get to a point where any person of color feels like the police are protecting and serving everyone.”
Kazarosian explains how that new-found empowerment must be counted as progress.
“Not only are the people in the community evolving with the times, but the police are as well. And they are still put in harm’s way every single day,” she said.
“There needs to be a balance that is still not quite there, but that is clearly moving if you think about it," she continued. "It wasn’t that long ago that it was illegal to videotape a police officer who was taking action on duty.”
Michael Bastien, a 24-year-old Black Haitian-American, has been preaching a message of “peace, not fear” since launching a podcast in 2019, prior to Floyd’s murder.
“I started with the goal to shift the mindset of the youth and the community through common thinking," he said. "The stigma in Lawrence (where he lives) is horrible. We have all this talent and creativity, I wanted to focus on that.”
Then came the Black Lives Matter movement, providing a larger platform on which to connect the community. He planned a rally in the city — and witnessed what he had been waiting for.
“It was an amazing turnout. Everyone came, there were no fights, no raucous. For the first time in a long time I saw the community come together with no judgment, no fear, no chaos,” he said. “That’s what stuck with me.”
He continues to ask himself, “how can I influence the city on a wider scale,” he said, noting that he is in talks with Lawrence police and other groups about launching a mentorship program.
He praised Lawrence officers in particular for their efforts to mend a national narrative of broken relationships between police and the communities they serve.
“I respect them so much, because what they’re doing is hiring people from our communities; people conditioned to be around colored people,” he said. “Where a lot of police departments go wrong, I think, is that they’re not conditioned to be around colored people."
When that happens, he said, the result can be deadly.
"They act out of fear instead of logic," he said. "That's what we need to fix, and it's happening slowly."