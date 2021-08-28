LAWRENCE - Sgt. Johanny Rosario died as she lived: helping others.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” said Rosalinda Rosario, 21, Johanny’s younger sister.
A U.S. Marine originally from Lawrence, Rosario, 25, died Thursday during the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
On Thursday, in the wake of the attacks, three Marine staff sergeants came to the family’s home to inform them Johanny was killed, Rosalinda said.
On Saturday, Rosalinda and her mother, Colassa Rosario, were flown to Delaware, en route to an air force base where they would meet Johanny’s body when it was returned to U.S. soil.
“We are all in denial. We just can’t grasp this. I can’t grasp this ... to have to receive our hero, our beautiful brave sister,” said Rosalinda, breaking into tears.
She said her sister was a person “who was always nice to everybody” and willing to lend emotional support, advice or a hand when necessary. She described Johanny as beautiful, driven, focused and always striving to do better and accomplish more.
“She was very smart. The smartest person in our family ... I am really, really proud of my sister,” she said. “She had a really bright future ahead of her.”
A Marine for the past eight years, Johanny was also working to earn her bachelor’s degree. Her career goal was to become a social worker and protect children from abuse. She said Johanny was moved by the Netflix docuseries on Gabriel Fernandez, who was murdered in 2013 after being tortured by his mother and her boyfriend.
“She said, ‘I never want to see a kid go through that again,’” Rosalinda said.
Johanny had adopted a rescue dog named Lena. She had a boyfriend she cared for deeply but the two were separated by distance, Rosalinda said.
“The love was still there. It was just the distance,” Rosalinda explained.
Johanny’s death comes at a difficult time for the Rosario family, who are facing eviction from their North Lawrence apartment. Rosalinda said they have been trying to find a three-bedroom apartment in Lawrence that takes Section 8 payments.
Rosalinda said she hopes to bring her sister’s dog, Lena, back to Lawrence, tearfully noting all she has left of Johanny is “her dog and some messages.”
“I wish I could talk to her one last time,” she said.
Johanny was among 13 U.S. service members including 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier killed. A suicide bomber entered an already chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans brought on by the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the county after a 20-year occupation.
The explosion detonated through a crowd outside the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, where would-be refugees were seeking passage out of the country and being screened by the military.
Rosalinda spoke of the others Killed In Action, saying “our hearts go out to all the families. It’s just so much ... My condolences to all of them.”
She hopes her sister will forever be remembered as a hero.
“We know she died helping others, clothing them and feeding them. There is nothing else we can say,” Rosalinda said.
