LAWRENCE — Canal Street drivers slowed and beeped their horns, intrigued by what they saw: 10 masked men and women sitting with formality in chairs outside a Lawrence building.
Spaced apart, the group looked like it could have been a theater troupe or players in a little-known lawn game. That is, until they stood, lifted their right hands and repeated an oath.
The participants – originally from countries including Albania, Cambodia, the Dominican Republic, India and Liberia – swore allegiance to the Constitution of their adopted country, becoming the newest citizens of the United States.
Their distinction was short lived. In 30 minutes another small group completed the same series of gestures in the back parking lot.
During the month of June, naturalization ceremonies are taking place daily on the half hour outdoors at the Lawrence office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, 2 Mill St.
Officials are hustling to clear a backlog of 4,300 Massachusetts cases jammed up by the coronavirus crisis.
The ceremonies come while President Donald Trump tries to extend restrictions on legal immigration, orders first introduced during the coronavirus outbreak. Those restrictions denied green cards to many people seeking entry to the country.
The people being sworn in this month are typically permanent residents, with green cards, who have been in the country for five years or more and have completed a lengthy application process.
It's a bit of history being made for immigration services and the individuals.
Ordinarily, the ceremonies would be larger and longer, administered by judge magistrates indoors at auditoriums, libraries and museums throughout the Bay State. The Lawrence History Center hosted one a decade ago.
But because of the coronavirus, on March 18 the regular waves of oath taking screeched to a halt, as did preliminary in-person interviews and civics tests, further compounding the logjam.
Advocates for immigrants' rights including the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy — MIRA — fear that without means of conferring citizenship through virtual, remote efforts, naturalization will fall hopelessly behind and keep immigrants waiting far too long for citizenship.
Yet on June 4, the proud and important show went on. The phased resumption of citizenship oaths, in keeping with public health guidelines, resumed on the Lawrence grounds.
'Heartwarming scene'
Among spectators at Tuesday's 9 a.m. ceremony was Arelys Burgos, 42, of Lawrence. She watched from the edges as her brother Cecilio, 51, became a citizen.
They both were excited, she said, mostly because he can now vote.
"He can decide who he wants to represent us in our city, state and country," said Burgos, who always votes and is originally from the Dominican Republic.
Blue pinwheels turned in the wind. Pennants fluttered. Big Muñecas Limé dolls, donated for the ceremonies by a USCIS employee, watched over the proceedings, the faceless symbols of Dominican culture balancing fruit bowls on their heads.
Family members recorded the rapid ceremonies on cell phone videos.
The formal occasion had an informal air — sort of like getting married at a drive-thru.
In a typical year about 24,000 naturalization cases are processed in Massachusetts, 10,000 of them at the Lawrence field office, one of two in the state. The other is in Boston.
The top five countries of nationality out of the Lawrence field office are Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ghana, India and People’s Republic of China.
On Tuesday, the 9 a.m. group included Calvin Dunn, 30, a self-described old-fashioned guy from Jamaica who works 60 hours a week driving a dump truck for a paving company. He followed his mom to America.
A majority of immigrants come by citizenship through family ties.
Others, such as Sopheak Sek, 32, came to the United States from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in 2016 after meeting his future wife on Facebook.
They live in Lowell. Sek designs and installs garden landscapes. He said what values most about his life in America is the freedom of speech and the press. He said he hopes people in his native country will someday enjoy those same freedoms.
"That is the most important thing to me, personally," he said.
The director of the nearby Lawrence Heritage State Park, Jim Beauchesne, a son of French-Canadian immigrants, was pleasantly surprised to see the ceremonies, especially at this time of national hardship and strife.
"I just thought that it was a beautiful and heart warming scene," he said. "The history of immigration is an important part of what we do at the State Park and of the history of Lawrence, my hometown, the Immigrant City."
'They found a solution'
The advocacy group MIRA has pushed the USCIS to accelerate the swearing in of citizens through virtual means.
Jessica Chicco, MIRA staff attorney, says the group is glad that people who have been waiting are gaining citizenship in a safe manner, but the group worries that without a remote citizenship pathway a second wave of the coronavirus would cause a massive backlog of cases.
There is also the matter of waiting immigrants not being able to vote in the fall presidential election, she said.
In the most recent federal fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2019, the USCIS swore in some 834,000 people, the largest number of new citizenship oaths in more than a decade.
About one in every seven Americans is an immigrant.
About "one in six Massachusetts residents is an immigrant, while one in seven residents is a native-born U.S. citizen with at least one immigrant parent," according to the American Immigrant Council, an advocacy organization.
It's unlikely anyone has been a guest at more naturalization ceremonies in Massachusetts the past six years than photographer Mark Chester.
He has photographed residents who originally came from 190 of the world’s 197 or so countries and territories.
He always feels good at the ceremonies, he said, because everyone there feels good.
Now, he imagines the new citizens welcome their newly conferred rights including voting, made possible through the outdoor ceremonies,
"They found a solution, there is always a solution," Chester said.