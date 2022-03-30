LAWRENCE -- Back in 2003, Skarlet Ramirez was a just nine years old when she watched Amelia Vega of the Dominican Republic on TV as she was crowned Miss Universe.
"She was everything I wanted to be," said Ramirez, recalling her youth as an introverted young girl living in a poor neighborhood in the Dominican Republic.
Five years later, Ramirez would move to the Merrimack Valley, first living in Methuen and now Lawrence, where she would see her dreams realized.
"Once I came to the U.S. I saw anything was possible for me," said Ramirez, now age 27.
As smart and well spoken as she is stunning, Ramirez is the newly crowned Miss Massachusetts. She earned her new title after a two-day competition last week in Burlington.
It was her third try for the title. "The third time is the charm," said Ramirez, in an interview Wednesday with The Eagle-Tribune.
She will compete later this year in the Miss America competition. And she hopes to follow in Vega's footsteps and someday achieve Miss Universe herself.
Away from the spotlight, sequined gowns and sparkling crown, Ramirez described herself as a down-to-earth person who enjoys Dominican food, helping others and volunteering at the Lazarus House thrift store in Lawrence.
"I am your neighbor that goes to the local gym and local restaurants ... I am just a regular girl that wants to be part of the community," Ramirez said.
Her mentor? Her father, Jose Ramirez, a bakery worker and single dad who raised her.
"He is my biggest supporter. My everything," she said.
Born in Santo Domingo, Ramirez moved to Methuen in 2008. She later graduated from Methuen High School in 2012 and then earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Fitchburg State University in 2016.
Professionally, Ramirez works as an imaging research specialist for a clinical research organization.
Naturally slim, Ramirez does work out regularly at the gym. But she doesn't follow "supervised diets," instead opting for balance in her life, she said.
"I love my Dominican food," she said, listing her favorites in order: mashed plantains, fried cheese and salami and rice and beans.
She also enjoys volunteering at Lazarus House's thrift shop in Lawrence where she said she meets many Dominican immigrants like herself.
A lover of fashion, Ramirez also loves shopping and putting together outfits. She has some good finds in thrift shops herself, she said.
"You can find designer things very cheap," she noted.
Ramirez also has her own YouTube channel -- "SkarletwiththeK" -- where she combines her love of fashion and her desire to help others bolster their confidence.
"There is nothing more empowering than pushing women to become better and become leaders," Ramirez said.
As Miss Massachusetts, Ramirez said she plans to have a strong community presence and wants to encourage local youth to dream big and strive to do big things.
Once a shy and timid girl, Ramirez said training for the Miss Massachusetts competitions helped her develop both confidence and leadership.
Her reign as Miss Massachusetts is just for one year. However, Ramirez said in her heart she will hold onto the title "for the rest of my life."
"This is what I want to be," she said. "This is a huge win for me and my city. I'm just so grateful."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
