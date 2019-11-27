The wild North Andover neighbors have yet to make it in the door.
Not for lack of trying.
For years they have made the edges of The Eagle-Tribune’s 12-acre lot their home, frequenting the grounds and occasionally bellying up to the glass entryway.
Wild turkeys have grown comfy in parks and yards across the commonwealth.
It seems our state game bird — the honor was conferred in 1991 — has become accustomed to humans.
But have humans become accustomed to them?
It depends on whom you ask, say those who work with wildlife.
North Andover and other Merrimack Valley people tend to be, on the balance, pro-turkey, as are residents in the state as a whole. But pockets of robust opposition remain, says state wildlife biologist David Scarpitti.
In densely settled locales where the big, black-and-bronze birds get overly habituated and regularly hang out on roofs, porch railings and decks, some people would just as soon see them on the Thanksgiving table alongside their tamer counterparts.
“Aunt Viv, please slide the wild turkey giblets and gravy this way. Uncle Bob, leave me a little of that wild turkey neck.”
In fact, the state holds turkey hunting seasons in the spring and fall.
For the last five years, about 2,800 turkeys a year have been bagged in the spring, and about 200 a year in the fall, a less popular season, according to MassWildlife statistics.
Scarpitti, a turkey specialist (and turkey hunter), ballparks the birds’ statewide population at 35,000 — a healthy number considering none roamed the Bay State just 50 years ago.
The last turkey from the state’s once thriving native flocks gobbled its farewell in 1851, at the region’s clear-cutting peak. Turkey numbers nosedived due to deforestation and persistent hunting.
The feather-some birds (they sport an estimated 6,000 feathers) vanished from New England’s landscape for more than a century.
They mounted their great comeback in the 1970s when 37 birds from western New York were transplanted to the Beartown State Forest in the Berkshires, state game officials said.
The birds’ offspring were subsequently released elsewhere in the Commonwealth, thereby catapulting the eastern wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo silvestris) to success.
The father of Massachusetts turkey restoration is Jim Cardova, a wildlife biologist for 40 years in the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, from 1969 to 2009, said the division’s Marion Larson.
Cardova was inducted into the New England Turkey Hunting Hall of Fame two years ago.
Stand still, don’t run
Nationwide, wild turkeys occur in every state but Alaska, numbering an estimated 7 million.
That’s close to the number of turkeys — 10 million — thought to have roamed the land before the arrival of Europeans, according to the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Today, the rejuvenated turkey population can be formidable.
Every so often, assertive males, with their colorful heads, stick legs and desire to be dominant, will chase after people who have fled.
Scarpitti advises people not to run from the birds. Take a stand and make noises.
If the birds are a persistent bother or people are worried about them, he advises them to carry an umbrella and shoo them away.
Turkeys will on occasion rush glass doors, dark-colored cars and windows.
They are attacking their own reflection, thinking they are taking on a challenger to their turf, he says.
A few years ago, Eagle-Tribune employee Joni Ouellette, whose workspace is just inside the back entrance, took a picture of a turkey troop lined up at the glass doors.
“As if they were waiting to come in,” she said.
Ouellette likes seeing the birds but was glad not to have encountered them up close.
“They are kind of intimidating,” she said.
Home invasion
Male wild turkeys, toms, go from 16 to 25 pounds. Females, hens, weigh about half that amount, from 9 to 12 pounds.
The birds can fly. At night they roost in trees to avoid their few predators, including coyotes and bobcats.
Males have some peculiar features: a snood — a fleshy flap that covers the beak; a spur on back of their feet; and a protruding, curved growth from the chest called a beard.
North Andover residents and wild turkeys tend to get along without too much friction, at least compared to more densely settled areas, says town animal control officer Kathryn Kozikowski.
There are exceptions.
Kozikowski started work in North Andover in the spring of 2018. She had been on the job a couple weeks when she was dispatched to respond to a report of a big turkey running inside a home.
The turkey had crashed through a window. The resident was in a panic.
Kozikowski found the turkey roosting on the sofa. She tossed a blanket around his head and hauled him outside where he started flapping his wings. She let go and he made tracks, no worse for the wear.
As a rule, people in these parts enjoy seeing wild turkeys, she said.
The animal control officer fields only about a call a month from people with questions or concerns about the birds.
North Andover, at 26 square miles and with a human population of 31,000, has a good amount of open space, leaving room for turkeys and people to coexist, Kozikowski says.
Contrast that with Arlington, where she was an animal control officer previously. It has a larger population, 43,000 people, and is only about 5 square miles.
Kozikowski received daily turkey calls, often from people who thought the birds were a nuisance.
“I find people enjoy seeing them, but there are those on both sides of the fence,” she said.
Last spring, a Jamaica Plain caller reported that wild turkeys had learned the garbage pick-up schedule. Each week on trash day, the birds would move up and down the street scavenging from barrels.
Don’t feed the birds
Scarpitti says The Eagle Tribune’s lot, with its mixture of open space, strips of woods and bordering subdivisions, is kind of a microcosm of eastern Massachusetts turkey habitat.
With turkeys, it all comes down to where they can find food.
Scarpitti will restate the mantra, “Do not feed the turkeys,” until he is blue in the face (one of the colors a turkey’s head turns; when excited they go from red to white to blue).
Many residents feed the birds inadvertently, he says, when birdseed spills from backyard feeders.
A 15-pound bird eats about five pounds of food a week.
Turkeys are resourceful. They eat seeds, acorns, grasses, berries, insects, worms -- even snakes or an occasional toad, frog or salamander.
They find many of these selections on The Eagle Tribune campus, where a group of seven turkeys, lately reduced to five, roam daily.
They were nowhere to be seen last Saturday morning during the newspaper’s food and clothing drive.
“The turkeys didn’t want to come out for the food drive,” said Melanie Schindler of the circulation department.
Would the newspaper’s employees miss the birds if they no longer came around?
Yes, according to employee Bridget Simard.
Every day someone is talking about the turkeys, she said.
Especially around Thanksgiving.
Employee Ashley Bolis almost hit a turkey while driving in to work recently. It came out of nowhere, she said.
She would miss the turkeys if they pulled up stakes.
“I actually would,” she said. “They put a smile on my face.”