It was about 10 a.m. yesterday, a little more than 12 hours after the most incredible night of Brahiam Ortega’s life.
Ortega was delivering lunches to a Lawrence elementary school, which he does 6 a.m. ‘til noon five days a week, one of his two jobs. The other is answering phones and checking people in at the Salem State University gymnasium.
Wednesday night, Ortega was introducing one of the most popular human beings in Boston the last two decades – David Ortiz.
The soon-to-be baseball Hall of Famer was part of Salem State’s renowned speaker series. Ortiz did a Q&A with retired TV sportscaster Mike Lynch.
Ortega, a Salem State University senior baseball player, was chosen by school officials for the simple fact he is one of the most beloved student-athletes on campus.
Not only is he carrying a near-3.0 GPA into this, his senior year, but he is captain of the baseball team.
All while working two jobs.
“I’m still in shock,” Ortega said on Thursday morning about introducing one of the most famous baseball players on the planet. “It was an unbelievable experience, one I’ll never forget.”
Ortega was at practice last week doing some stretching when baseball coach Jason Falcone walked up to him.
“Coach asked me if I planned on going to the David Ortiz event,” said Ortega. “I would’ve liked to have gone, but I was busy with work. I never even considered. Then he told me he was at meeting with school officials about introducing him. and coach said I’d be the perfect guy.”
Coach Falcone said he had good reasons to recommend Ortega for the job.
“Brahiam is one of the most talented, dedicated, intelligent and hard-working people I have met,” said Falcone. “He is a team player and an excellent leader.”
Ortega’s story has included a few hurdles. He starred at baseball at Lawrence High, graduating in 2015.
He later attended Northern Essex Community College, playing on two teams that made it to the Jr. College World Series.
Ortega got his associates degree in three years. Taking a year off, he then transferred to Salem State, missing a year of baseball due to COVID-19, which explains his age, 25.
“There was a lot going on and COVID really slowed things down,” said Ortega. “But I love Salem State and the baseball program. This has been like home for me.”
Being the elder statesman has its privileges. Ortega likes helping and advising students and teammates.
“That’s just my personality,” said Ortega. “I like people. and if I see they need a hand, I like to help. If it’s homework or a teammate struggling in the field, I like being there for them.”
Sounds a lot like the famous dude he introduced before a packed auditorium.
“One of the reasons I loved baseball so much was because of David Ortiz, playing for the Red Sox, which is the time I loved growing up,” said Ortega, whose parents were both born in the Dominican Republic, like Ortiz.
“He always had a presence about him; guys always smiling around him.”
The best part of the evening for Ortega wasn’t the introduction; it was his interaction with Ortiz, who made him feel like the real star of the night.
“When I was waiting in line to take a picture with him he saw me from far away and gave me a big smile,” recalled Ortega. “He made me feel like I was home. and after I announced him he came up to me and said, in Spanish, ‘You’re the big stud here at Salem State,’” said Ortega. “I was like, ‘Did he just say that about me? A Hall of Famer?’ That’s wild.”
And from those at Salem State University, it apparently is the truth.
