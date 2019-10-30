Brenda Rozzi, 69, 127 Chester St. (Challenger)
Personal: Married, husband John; two children, Joel and Amy, both alumni of Greater Lawrence Technical School; four grandchildren, including Cassie, 15, who is a sophomore at GLTS.
Occupation: Retired.
Civic involvement: President of the South Lawrence West Neighborhood Association; member of the Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership.
Question 1: Given the popularity of the GLTS and the fact there is a waiting list to get in, what can the School Committee do to expand opportunities for kids who can't get into the school. Is there anything that can be done short of expansion? And has expansion ever been discussed?
A: The waiting list of students trying to attend is over 400. Because of this list it is telling me that more students are looking into pursuing technical careers. There is a program with Lawrence High students that allow them to attend certain shop classes at Greater Lawrence. Expansion is necessary but as of right now cannot be done unless they get the funding from the state. Applications have been filed but as of yet nothing in the way of approval or money.
Question 2: What do you see as the top two or three issues facing the school in the coming two years?
A: Teacher diversity in shops is an issue. Lack of classrooms for students so there is no waiting to attend the school. Trying to find a way to get more students from Lawrence High into the programs by offering more shops. Communication plays a key factor in reaching parents and students. Events at the school should be made known by a monthly calendar either sent electronically or posted on the website.
Question 3: Are you pleased with the superintendent and the job he is doing or would you like to see some changes?
A: You could not ask for a better person for this position. Mr. Lavoie has come full circle being a graduate of the school, being a teacher at the school, and now heading the school. I have met with him and he took me on a tour of the school and as he walks the halls his passion for GLTS students and teachers is unending.
Leo Lamontagne, 10 Corbett Road (Incumbent)
Personal: Lived in Lawrence for 33 years with wife Debbie. Two grown sons. Graduated from GLTS (automotive department). After graduating started Leo & Sons Auto Repair & Towing, 45 years ago. Elected to district committee in 1985 and have been chairman for 30 years. Member of many social groups, including BNI, Elks, Chamber, ASA, South Lawrence Business Association, and Facility Council.
Question 1: Given the popularity of the GLTS and the fact there is a waiting list to get in, what can the School Committee do to expand opportunities for kids who can't get into the school. Is there anything that can be done short of expansion? And has expansion ever been discussed?
A: We are absolutely committed to expanding access to our programming. One way we currently offer expanded access is our After Dark Program. As part of the After Dark Program, 50 11th-grade Lawrence High School students come to GLTS from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and take courses in Machine Technology, Heating and Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. We have expanded this program every year and are hoping to continue expanding next year and into the future. We’re also looking for space to lease in Lawrence to add new Chapter 74 vocational programs, which will provide more opportunity to expand access.
Question 2: What do you see as the top two or three issues facing the school in the coming two years?
A: The School Committee is always looking ahead at the trends in education and the upcoming opportunities and challenges facing our school community in the coming years. Our teachers and our equipment are our key assets in providing the highest possible quality education and experience to our students, so recruiting and retaining highly qualified vocational teachers and upgrading our shop equipment are two of the most important focus areas. Like every business, rising health insurance costs are another financial reality that we are always focused on and working to address.
Question 3: Are you pleased with the superintendent and the job he is doing or would you like to see some changes?
A: As far as the superintendent goes, I’m confident that there is no other person out there more qualified to lead GLTS than John Lavoie. John’s background as a GLTS graduate, who later served as a vocational teacher and business owner, and spent several years at other technical schools, is invaluable to GLTS and our community. We’re very fortunate that he has decided to complete his career with us as superintendent.
Stephany Infante, 25, of 226 Mt. Vernon St. (Incumbent)
Personal: Raised in the Mount Vernon area of Lawrence; attended Greater Lawrence Technical School and graduated from its marketing program in 2012; continued education at Fitchburg State University and graduated in 2016 earning a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing.
Occupation: Marketing professional.
Political experience: In 2017 at age 23, Infante ran for GLTS School Committee as a write-in candidate and became the school's first elected Hispanic woman. Infante is also the first and only candidate to ever be endorsed by the GLTS Teachers Union, Local 1707. Board member of the Oliver School Building Project (MSBA renovation project).
Question 1: Given the popularity of the GLTS and the fact there is a waiting list to get in, what can the School Committee do to expand opportunities for kids who can't get into the school. Is there anything that can be done short of expansion? And has expansion ever been discussed?
A: The School Committee is aware and doing its best to help with the wait list issue. GLTS recently applied for a MSBA (Massachusetts School Building Authority) expansion project, in which the School Committee 100% supported. The School Committee is also in support of the GLTS and Lawrence High School Partnership Program. Through this program LHS students (including those who applied to GLTS before) who wish to also have a vocational education become GLTS students as well. The students spend half their day at LHS and then finish their school day at GLTS learning a trade. The program has been very successful and GLTS has received a $100,000 grant from the state to expand the program. Although we are still experiencing a wait list issue, I am proud to say that the School Committee and school administration is in fact taking steps to find solutions for this issue.
Question 2: What do you see as the top two or three issues facing the school in the coming two years?
A: In my opinion, the top three issues facing the school in the coming two years is admission (wait list), teacher retention, and staff diversity.
Question 3: Are you pleased with the superintendent and the job he is doing or would you like to see some changes?
A: Overall I am pleased with the job the superintendent is doing. He always has the students' best interest in mind with every decision he makes, and to me our students should always come first. However, I do believe there is room for improvement, especially within the three issues I believe the school will mainly face within the next two years. If re-elected, I look forward to working with the superintendent to find solutions for these issues.
Zoila Disla, 201 Olive Ave.
Did not respond to questions.
Vivian Marmol, 341 Water St.
Did not respond to questions.