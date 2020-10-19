ANDOVER — Scarecrows will be popping up in town soon.
The Eighth Annual Scarecrow Festival put on by the Andover Coalition for Education is currently selling kits for people to participate in this year's event Oct. 17 to 31. Individual kits with the wood frame and hay are $30.
This year the theme is "Our Community."
"We felt like we wanted to bring people together," organizer Jennifer Srivastava said.
Scarecrows can be dressed to show "what Andover means to you. It could be a person, a place, anything that represents our community."
Nonprofits and other community groups can purchase a scarecrow to display on Main Street for $50.
There will be a scavenger hunt this year, giving families a socially distant fall activity in town, Srivastava said.
"It's a fun community event that allows you to decorate your yard or street while also knowing you are supporting Andover public schools and education in our town," Srivastava said.
More information can be found at aceandover.org/scarecrow-kit.