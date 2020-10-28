HAVERHILL — COVID-19 is not stopping students in Haverhill High School's Fine Arts Academy from providing the city with entertainment. They've gone virtual with an evening filled with mystery, suspense, and a sprinkle of comedy when they present a Movie Set Mystery with characters from the Alien Ambush working together to catch a murderer among them. The performance is Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/2ThE3i9.
You can also tune in at facebook.com/haverhilldramaclub to watch live.
Tickets are donations only. Support the drama club by purchasing one or more virtual tickets at bit.ly/3oiiex4. This link will expire Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Zoom comedy series set to launch
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation will host a Zoom comedy series on three Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. Moshe Waldoks will perform "A short history on Jewish humor that's long on laughs" on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Rabbi Bob Alper presents "The spirituality of laughter: Is there holy humor?" on Sunday, Nov. 16. Joel Chasnoff performs "Jokes on us: A comedic deep dive into the absurdities of Jewish life" on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Tickets are $10 per show, or $25 for all three. Visit merrimackvalley.ticketspice.com/spotlight-1 to purchase tickets or email Laurie@mvjf.org for more information.
Whittier Tech to hold virtual Open House Sunday
HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School's annual Open House takes place remotely on Sunday, Nov. 1, starting at 1 p.m. To participate, visit whittiertech.org/openhouse2020.
The school's educators will be sharing videos about respective career and technical programs, as well as tours of the spaces students use.
The Open House is open to eighth grade students and families from Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, as well as students interested in transferring to the school.
A web page with all the videos will be made live on Sunday at 1 p.m. and will remain available for the foreseeable future.
Applications for the 2021-2022 school year will be available beginning Nov. 1. Scroll down to the bottom of the Open House webpage.
Prospective students, parents and guardians with questions can also contact the district by emailing admissions@whittiertech.org.
New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra postpones season
SALEM, N.H. –– All live performances scheduled for the Seifert Performing Arts Center will be canceled through the remainder of the year. That includes the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra.
Meanwhile, "The Phil" is exploring options with local venues to bring live chamber music to the community when safe to do so. Check the group's website for updates.
Donations through its website, participation in fundraisers, and support on social media will help The Phil survive.
Visit online at nhphil.org.
Library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs. You can get more information and register for these programs at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Aubrey Waz-Grant discusses her recent book of poetry, "On the Inside," Nov. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Family friendly 80s throwback drive-in movie nights are Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Guided mindful meditation for all levels led by Wyatt Ward is Nov. 7 from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Visit online at haverhillpl.org.
First Time Home Buyer training goes virtual
HAVERHILL –– Community Action Inc. will offer its first-time homebuyer education classes by video conference for area residents beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
Participants will receive comprehensive information from housing professionals including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors, and about household mortgage pre-qualification, foreclosure sales, area affordable housing lotteries, services of a buyer broker, down payment assistance programs and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three-night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. Classes are via video conference from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 5, and Thursday, Nov. 12.
The cost is $60 per household and there are no income requirements to take the training. Register online at communityactioninc.org. Scroll down to "Latest News." This workshop is sponsored by Pentucket Bank.
For more information contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.