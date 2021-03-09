For 40-year poll worker Ellen Emerson, Tuesday's local election stood out from the rest.
"The slowest I've ever seen," she said as a handful of Salem residents filed into the Ingram Senior Center.
On Tuesday, area towns picked town and school officials, considered operating budgets, and decided on whether to spend money on various projects and repairs. Election Day was sunny, with comfortable temperatures for a winter day.
About 5:30 p.m., Emerson said 519 ballots had been cast at the senior center, where polls opened at 7 a.m. Other election officials – at Salem's four other polling places – reported similar turnouts, she said.
Despite the pandemic, officials were hoping for a stronger showing either in-person or by absentee ballot.
"Twenty-five absentee ballots is all we've gotten here," she said. "It's really sad to see."
Windham High had a steady stream of voters Tuesday, with candidates standing outside the entrance holding signs to drum up support, greeting voters and ready to answer any questions about what was on both the town and school ballot.
But by about 2:30 p.m., the number of ballots cast stood at only 1,149, a number officials called "low key."
With the town still going through some vote tally challenges following last November's election and a state recount that followed in the town's District 7 state representative race, Town Moderator Peter Griffin said the four voting machines being used Tuesday were not the same ones used last November.
"They are locked in the vault here with the original seal and not touched," Griffin said.
In Londonderry, Supervisor of the Checklist Chairman Kristin Grages said she expected the traditional lower turnout for the March election, typically expected to be around 13-14% of the total checklist. Last March, 2,894 Londonderry residents voted.
But last November's numbers were a different story.
Londonderry totaled about 78% of its voters casting ballots for the general election — about 14,000 votes cast out of the town's 20,424 voters on the checklist.
Derry Town Moderator Cristina Guilford, who also was on the ballot running unchallenged for the school moderator job, said she hoped people would be excited about the day and come out and vote.
When giving an earlier update to Town Council, Guilford said it's important for voters to show their support for all those running for various offices.
"People are putting themselves out there," she said, "so it would be great if people came out and voted for them. I'm hoping for a good turnout, please don't prove me wrong."
But by 9 a.m., Guilford said only about 224 voters had come out. At 3 p.m., the vote tally was 894. And anyone with coronavirus quarantine concerns was able to vote absentee ballot via curbside.
Guilford also reported about 100 absentee ballots were processed, far less than the number last November during the general election.