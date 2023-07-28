People of various ages took to the Great Hall at Nevins Library in Methuen to dance at the “Find Your Voice: Silent Disco.” The event was designed to encourage participants to express themselves through music and dance, wearing wireless headphones — hence the silence. People could choose between mixes including “All Things Kids,” “Current Hits,” and “Throwbacks,” then dance amid colorful LED lights. The program was sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, in collaboration with the Methuen Parks and Recreation Department.
The sound of silence: Expression encouraged at disco event
