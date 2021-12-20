METHUEN — A moving tribute to Vietnam veterans will be coming next fall when The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, visits the city from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.
Methuen is one of two Massachusetts cities chosen to take part in the 22-city tour out of more than 100 applicants, according to Director of Veterans Services Paul Jensen.
Prior to stopping in Methuen, The Wall That Heals will be in Bedford at the VA Bedford Healthcare System from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25.
The traveling memorial will be open to the public 24 hours a day at PFC Richard Potter Field on Pelham Street in Methuen, according to Jensen.
Richard Edward Potter was a Methuen resident killed in Vietnam. He died in combat at age 19 while serving in the Army. He is honored on Panel 20E, Line 123 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial – also known as The Wall – in Washington, D.C.
“Anybody that’s actually been to the wall in Washington knows it’s a very moving experience,” Jensen said. The memorial honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The scaled-down, 375-foot touring version offers local residents a chance to see the display without having to travel, he said.
“It literally brings tears to your eyes,” Jensen explained. “It’s so impressive to see. For all veterans and everyone in the community, it’s a sign of honor and respect.”
As part of the display, residents will be able to visit a mobile education exhibit that tells the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era. It is designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.
Information cases will display photos of service members whose names are found on the memorial, along with the letters and memorabilia that were left. The museum also includes a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.
To bring The Wall That Heals to Methuen, Jensen applied in March through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation in Washington.
“It’s an extensive application,” he said. “They’re very particular about the location because it is hallowed ground and they’re very respectful to The Wall and the concept of the honor and respect we pay.”
In addition to proving that $10,000 could be raised to fund the exhibit, Jensen told organizers about the type of veteran-friendly community Methuen is — something he feels helped secure the city a spot on this year’s tour.
“I showed them programs we’d run before, like the Field of Honor and the flag retirement ceremony, and explained how we are a community that’s very, very supportive of veterans,” Jensen said. “I think that’s a big part of it. They want a community that’s very supportive of veterans and that’s Methuen.”
Jensen is eager to connect with any local relatives of Potter who may be interested in taking part in The Wall That Heals event. Any relatives or residents interested in volunteering are asked to contact Jensen at 978-983-8585.
Since its debut in 1996, The Wall That Heals has traveled to more than 700 communities, along with a 1999 tour of Ireland and a 2005 visit to Canada. More information is available at www.thewallthatheals.org.