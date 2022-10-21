Editor’s Note: Eagle-Tribune humor columnist Scott Kerman lands on the front page this week with his interview with Andover native Jay Leno in advance of his performance at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Friday.
Growing up in the 1970s, I was introduced to Jay Leno by The Eagle-Tribune:
“Andover comedian headlining at Boston comedy club.”
“Leno makes appearance on ‘Tonight Show.’”
“Leno comes home for Christmas.”
“Meet Jay’s parents, Angelo and Catherine.”
Back then, besides my family and friends, the only people I rooted for were my beloved Boston sports teams and their stars Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, and Jim Rice. Then came Jay, the first guy outside that group who I followed and cheered on for his success.
So it was with great pleasure that I spoke to Jay on the phone for about an hour last week. He called me from his car in California while running errands and I felt like I was talking to a guy I grew up with in my neighborhood.
In some ways I was.
After the initial introduction, Jay asked if I could hold on while he ran in to grab his wife’s drycleaning. (Well, now we know how he’s stayed married for 42 years.) While I wait it feels like I’m 8 years old driving around the neighborhood with my uncle and he’s leaving me in the car to go get a six pack and some smokes.
Jay returned and told me he delivered the Tribune as a kid. He laughed as he recalled the newspaper publishing a story less than a year after he moved to California stating, “Jay went to Hollywood over six months ago but he never made it.” Tough crowd.
“You know, the New England work ethic is different from other places,” he said. “In Massachusetts, I was the laziest person anyone knew. Then I moved to California and I was the hardest working person anyone knew.”
Jay hosted “The Tonight Show” for 22 years, following Johnny Carson’s 30 seasons. He also performed over 150 standup comedy dates per year while he was host. I’m here to officially write the correction for the Tribune. Jay Leno not only “made it” in Hollywood, he made it big.
Jay still performs 150 dates per year across the country and is currently in his seventh season of “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC. He still loves being a road comic and travels with no entourage, just his mind full of jokes, he says. Jay is dyslexic and doesn’t write down notes for his performances. His act is all recorded in his head.
In recent years, he’s taken politics out of his act, he says, because it’s become too volatile.
I asked his opinion on Will Smith’s “smack heard round the world” at last year’s Oscars. What would he have done if he was in Chris Rock’s shoes?
“I’d probably do the same thing Chris did,” he answered. “I mean, you’re so stunned – what’s this all about?”
Jay has had lots of bottles thrown at him and been threatened on stage during his career. I wondered, does it still happen after 50 years?
“I’m 72 years old. I mean, my crowd is going to be a little older obviously,” he said. “I had someone ask me the other day, ‘Aren’t you afraid to get attacked like Chris Rock?’ No, because my audience is my age. By the time the old guy is out of that chair I’m halfway to Cleveland!”
And then, more seriously, he added, “Scott, look, it’s all gravy from here on. I’m just happy to be working at my age. If it ends tomorrow, it was a good run.”
I asked Jay if there are any local foods he craves when he visits his hometown. The answer came quickly.
“When I was a kid I used to go to Tripoli’s Bakery and the pizza was 25 cents,” he recalled. “There’s something about their sauce, it tastes the same as it did 50 years ago.”
Throughout the conversation, Jay repeated how Andover was such a great place to grow up, growing nostalgic about his childhood. A graduate of Andover High, he glowingly talks about his teachers, especially his beloved Ms. Hawks, who encouraged him to pursue comedy. Her death in her mid-30s was “like the end of the world” for a 15-year-old, he said.
As to any family remaining in the area he said, “You know, I’m the only one left. My older brother Patrick died in 2001 and that was about it. That’s it for me.”
He has a nephew he cares for in Connecticut, he noted. But around here, “I have my high school buddies.”
They know how to have fun. Like that time they made a late-night prank call to President Obama, whose number was in Jay’s phone because he appeared on “The Tonight Show.”
“So I was telling some of my idiot friends from Andover, yeah, I got Obama’s number. and one of my friends says, ‘Let’s call him up,’” he recalled. “I said, ‘I’m not going to call him up, he’s president of the United States!’”
Then his friend says, “What are you, stupid? You don’t have it.”
Back and forth they went like fourth-graders.
“Just call him and see what happens.”
“So I dial the number. It rings a few times and I hear, ‘Barack here.’”
“Mr. President, It’s Jay Leno.”
“Jay, what can I do for you?”
“Should I lose this number, Mr. President?”
“Yeah, lose the number.”
Click.
I was laughing so hard, I felt like I was talking to one of my high school buddies.
I told him about my recent Eagle-Tribune column about New England frugality, and he said he still finds himself doing what his parents did.
“I actually turn the thermostat down on my wife. I go, ‘What are you doing?’ What do I care what the thermostat is at? But that’s what my Dad would do all the time.”
Sounds about right.
My wife, Adrienne, and I will be watching Jay perform at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium tonight. It will be great to see him on stage again and laugh at his new jokes.
It will be nice to catch up with Jay from Andover.
Scott’s new book, “World According to Scott,” will be released in November. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.