The college senior ventured from her North Andover home Tuesday in a starry-night mask and took her place in line outside Market Basket among other shoppers.
Her mom, a nurse, had sewed the fabric to a medical mask.
"I feel better," Alex Curtin said. "It has two layers."
A survey of masked men and women in the store's social-distance line revealed their success protecting themselves from the coronavirus with face coverings relied on access and ingenuity.
Practicality – safety – came first in their mask choices; style points were afterthoughts.
A third of the customers in line Tuesday wore no face coverings.
Personal care attendant Thomas Flood, a U.S. Marine veteran from Lawrence, received his basic blue medical covering by delivery just last week.
"I ordered it three months ago," said Flood, who was recently laid off from his job.
No one stood out more in the line than Weinan Qiu. The Andover woman, an SAT tutor, donned a white head-to-toe protective suit and medical-grade mask.
A friend in China sent her a shipment of body suits and N95 masks. She donated 800 masks and 10 suits to Mass General Hospital.
The rolling line moved. A doorman (one in/one out) kept things orderly.
Upside-down grocery carts, ropes and cones served as the crowd-control barrier.
In normal times, assembled masked men and women would arouse suspicion. Now the unmasked appeared more conspicuous.
Several of the waiting folks were personal care or restaurant employees.
A home health aide in line was Cliff Whalen, with his client, Dan.
Whalen wore a bright orange mask. He gets them periodically from his employer, Right at Home of Haverhill, and collects different colors, blue and white among them.
Kitty Ramos of Lawrence worked as a waitress up until a month ago. Now she's at home with her young child and has time to sew for family and friends.
She had on a neat polka-dot mask. She made it, along with others for family.
Shannon McMahon of North Andover made her mask, too, the day before. She had what she needed: a Harry Potter bandanna and ponytail ties.
Staying at home over the last month has been trying.
"It's boredom and anxiety mixed together," the mom said.
Curtin, a political science major finishing her final semester at the University of Dayton in Ohio via distance learning, is disappointed in not being able to celebrate graduation on campus.
Ultimately, that's a first-world problem, she said. She's grateful for a place to live, food to eat, a family that cares about her.
And a mom to make her a double-protection mask.