Horse-drawn wagons ferried wrapped bodies from a tent hospital pitched on Tower Hill in Lawrence after the influenza outbreak.
It was October 1918, and the city had ground to a halt. Schools closed. Public gatherings were restricted.
Months before, the city's Board of Health hadn't even included influenza in its reports on contagious diseases.
By October, the strange word made the monthly list, registering 2,574 cases in Lawrence.
People were scared. And for good reason.
Worry spread then as it has now amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Early Saturday, the United States led all nations in COVID-19 cases — at least 105,000 and climbing. Massachusetts had 3,240 cases and New Hampshire 187. The number of deaths from the novel virus in America had climbed to 1,717.
Now, 102 years after the 1918 pandemic, Merrimack Valley towns and cities have again ground to a halt. Massachusetts and New Hampshire governors have ordered residents, but for essentials, to stay home to save lives.
The 1918 virus would eventually infect a quarter of the country, killing about 500,000 Americans including more than 600 Lawrencians.
In Boston it took the lives of more than 100 people each day between Sept. 24 and Oct. 12 (many days the number approached 200 deaths), according to health records on the website forgottennewengland.com.
Worldwide, between 1917 and 1919, an estimated 20 to 40 million people perished from the flu strain. Some estimates put the number at 100 million lives.
To stem the disease's spread in Lawrence, theaters, social clubs and churches closed.
The city quarantined the sick, even entire households.
Bans were installed in neighboring towns including Andover, where schools, the library and churches were shuttered.
"It is really eerie to me how similar the issues are today, and also disappointing that we did not learn completely the lessons from the past," said Michael Sweeney, who, along with his daughter, has researched Lawrence's health records.
Two years ago, they and others presented a symposium on the past, present and future of public health in Lawrence at a symposium at the city's History Center.
Symposium presenters advised preparation for outbreaks, warning that they have been a constant in the past and will be in the future.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Howard Koh of Andover, assistant secretary for health and human services for President Barack Obama.
In an interview earlier this week, Koh said the current pandemic underscores the lifesaving value of prevention and preparedness.
"The lessons we learned from 1918 are ones we are relearning a century later," said Koh, former commissioner of public health in Massachusetts.
Koh says analyses of the 1918 experience find that early instituted social distancing saves lives.
"For example, timely cancellations of mass gatherings — in places like St Louis back then — were associated with lower deaths compared to other places that were not as timely — like Philadelphia," he said.
In Lawrence, crowded tenements and textile mills left masses of people vulnerable at home and work.
Multiple people lived in single rooms in tenements with poor sanitation. Throngs of workers operated mill machinery in poorly ventilated buildings.
While World War I raged, the disease spiked, a virulence kindled by human contact.
An unusually high proportion of young adults ages 20 to 40 were infected by the virus (H1N1) and died from the flu. Death arrived within days — sometimes hours — of symptoms.
Among the dead were the poor and the prominent.
Victims included the daughter of Lawrence textile mill mogul William Wood.
Irene Wood Sutcliffe succumbed to influenza-related pneumonia, according to an Andover Townsman article from 2016.
Lawrence History Center researcher Kathy Flynn said the city's public health department had a sophisticated system — for the time — that required responding doctors to document the location and nature of any contagious disease patient.
Doctors entered their address, age and gender on standardized cards issued by the department. This gave city officials a bank of information upon which to base decisions.
What the country failed to do in 1918 was to curtail the wide movement of infected people.
Historians think soldiers and sailors readying for World War I deployments contracted the influenza and subsequently spread it, especially in close quarters on troop trains and ships.
Before the influenza descended upon Lawrence, it flared on the waterfront near naval facilities in Boston and inland at Fort Devens in Ayer and Shirley.
Twenty Lawrence residents who were serving in the military died from the influenza.
Especially sad items from the 1918 pandemic emerge in the Lawrence History Center's collection of school registers and oral histories.
The school records include teacher names, class sizes, student names and addresses, their countries of origin and dates of birth, and attendance rolls.
The schools closed in October and re-opened with smaller classes in November.
Next to names of children who didn't return to school was written "died."
An oral history dating to the 1980s, from an elderly woman who was a Lawrence teen in 1918, states she and her friends walked to Tower Hill (then called Emery Hill) to see the outdoor hospital of white tents with some 150 patients cared for by nurses, also in white.
"She said there were horses and wagons ready to take the bodies away immediately," Flynn said.
Among the dead was at least one nurse.
Retired Methuen middle school history teacher Kathleen Sullivan O'Donnell said her grandmother, Mary Murphy Sullivan, of South Lawrence, had volunteered as a nurse at the outdoor hospital to care for the sick.
She became infected and died. Most of her seven children were sent to an orphanage.
The family story was passed down to O'Donnell through her Aunt Mary, one of those orphaned children.
"It's a sad story," O'Donnell said.
History Center collections coordinator Amita Kiley says the outdoor hospital — near the city reservoir and water tower — operated from October 1918 to at least May of 1919.
National Guard soldiers patrolled the perimeter.
The field hospital was a military-style encampment named Emery Hill Base Hospital, and nearby houses were pressed into service for storing medical supplies, states an Andover Townsman article by Gail Ralston that draws on that newspaper's archives from 1918.
Here is an account on the sterilization of masks for the tent hospital:
“The mask is thrown from the outside of the house through a slit in the wall. It lands in a large kettle of boiling water, then it travels through two more boiling processes until it reaches an electrically heated oven in which it dries in a short time and is ready for use again.”
The history center has in its collection an actual mask from 1918, as well as research on the city's Lithuanian population, donated by Jonas Stundza, chairman of the Lawrence Historic Commission.
An elderly Lithuanian woman who had worn the mask as a young person in Lawrence in 1918 gave the mask to Stundza before she died.
The first official death from the influenza outbreak in Lawrence was Roy E. Blanchard, 34, who died Sept. 16, 1918, Sweeney said.
The Blanchard family lived at 345 Broadway. Educated and relatively well off, he worked as a cost accountant in Boston for the architectural firm Lockwood & Greene.
His wife, L. Blanchard, 27, died 10 days later. She was pregnant. The influenza claimed the entire family.
Sweeney, who grew up in Lawrence, and his daughter, Gwendolyn, think the first death from influenza in Lawrence was actually Sept. 8.
More than a week before the man's demise in mid-September, a woman died, an Italian immigrant, Giovanna Bianucci, 42.
A mill operator, she lived at 273 Oak St., having come to the United States from Italy in 1913.
Her death was attributed to lobar pneumonia, but the Sweeneys suspect influenza enabled bacteria to produce pneumonia.
"So early on, doctors were listing the cause of death as lobar pneumonia instead of the later listing of influenza on death certificates," Sweeney said.
Lessons we, as a nation, have failed to learn from past pandemics, including the one in 1918, is the need to stockpile enough protective medical equipment such as masks, gloves and suits, a relatively minor expense, Sweeney said.
Another failing is that of adequately recognizing — through plaques, monuments or dedicating buildings or bridges — how doctors, nurses and volunteers have risked their lives to help others survive outbreaks, he said
Sweeney, Flynn and Koh all tip their proverbial caps to the medical profession for their work on the front lines of infectious diseases.
"The grainy photos of Lawrence health workers and volunteers in 1918 caring for the sick – both inside and outside of rows and rows of makeshift tents— is a suddenly relevant reminder of the courage of frontline workers," Koh said.
"Then and now, many are responding to a call of duty to care for the sick," he added.
"Today, we need to support one another and especially vulnerable populations at highest risk for death such as the elderly and those with chronic conditions."