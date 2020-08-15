AT THE DRIVE-IN: Salisbury Beach Drive-in Movie Night is Tuesday, Aug. 18 at sunset (around 8:15 p.m.) featuring Jumani: The Next Level, in the Hunt Memorial parking lot, 380 Beach Road, Salisbury. Chairs, blankets, bug spray recommended.
MUSIC IN THE STREETS: The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival features "quartet caroling" Saturday in the city's West End (3-6 p.m.) and Sunday in the North End (4-8 p.m.). On Saturday, the roving quartet performs in the streets before a livestreamed concert at 7:30 p.m. to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital emergency room and Gerrish Family Fast Track Service. Go to: newburyportchambermusic.org for more.
WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP FORUM: North Shore Committee of the Mass. Women's Political Caucus hosts a virtual forum on the future of women's leadership from 7-8 p.m. Monday via Zoom, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and women's suffrage. To register: rebrand.ly/Suffrage.
"GODSPELL" UNDER THE STARS: The Firehouse Center for the Arts presents Godspell, drive-in style, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21-23, at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury, for $35 per car. Viewers can watch the theatre performance from inside their cars or outside. For tickets: www.firehouse.org/event/godspell-a-drive-in-musical-theater-experience/2020-08-14