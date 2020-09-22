WINDHAM — One new student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Golden Brook School, Superintendent Richard Langlois announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
This comes after two other elementary school students in Windham tested positive Monday, one at Golden Brook School and another at Windham Center School.
The Department of Health and Human Services has been conducting an investigation into who the students were in close contact with, Langlois said. Students, their families and close contacts have all been asked to quarantine or isolate depending on their symptoms —measures that have affected some staffing, he added.
Students have been attending classes at both buildings since the district's first day of school on Sept. 9. Langlois said the buildings have been sanitized regularly according to the district's schedule.
The latest announcement of the newest student to test positive in the district comes with a plea from the district to respect students' privacy.
"I am aware that there has been a lot of discussions and questions on the specifics of who was impacted," Langlois wrote. "We would like to remind our community and staff that discussing the details of these cases is a direct violation of HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and the overall privacy of the family. Please continue to use the same discretion with others that you would expect and want for yourself."
The three elementary school cases follow an outbreak at Windham High that delayed its opening. Twenty high school students were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Thursday, though no new cases have been detected since, Langlois said.
The outbreak at the high school was linked to a social gathering, the Department of Health and Human Services reported to district officials. The first cases were detected on the eve of the first day of school, and officials decided to start the year remotely for high schoolers.
With no new cases found, high schoolers are now expected to come back to school buildings on Thursday.