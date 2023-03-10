NORTH ANDOVER — Just after 10 a.m., an announcement was made that we were “going hot.”
Six men were sprawled out on a classroom floor, pretending to be bleeding and critically hurt. Then, the sound of gunfire. Someone whimpers, “We need help.”
As part of a first-responder drill Thursday morning, a dispatcher announced there was a gunman in Merrimack College’s Sullivan Hall. A male was yelling in the hallway about how he was “supposed to get a raise but he got fired.”
Moments later we are told the “suspect is down.” But multiple people are injured, including a young woman who is dragged — seemingly wounded and unconscious — to a room where a reporter is standing by, watching as this practice-scenario played out.
Police officers worked quickly to assess the injuries of those lying on the classroom floor. Two tourniquets were wrapped around the right leg of a man who acting as if he was unresponsive. Two other young men who were hurt but conscious were propped up against the wall at the front of the classroom.
A group of firefighters, all unarmed, soon arrived and use a large, plastic-type blanket with handles to drag and carry the injured out of the classroom.
Throughout the week, groups of Massachusetts police officers, state troopers, firefighters, dispatchers and emergency medical services workers had mock active shooter/hostile situation drills and training at Sullivan Hall at Merrimack College.
The training for Massachusetts law enforcement and first responders is a leader in the nation, officials said, designed to prepare rescuers for integrated, life-saving responses.
“This is so critical,” said Jeff Farnsworth, senior policy advisor for law enforcement for the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “This is our best opportunity to have the best outcome.”
EOPSS, in coordination with the Municipal Police Training Committee, hosted the weeklong “train-the-trainer” program to improve integration between police, fire, telecommunications dispatch, and emergency medical services. A cohort of qualified instructors will then be qualified to teach the model standard to other first responders and community partners, officials said.
“Massachusetts has a proud history of strong relationships among state and local emergency responders, and our administration’s first budget reflects our dedication to continue building those partnerships,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a prepared statement. “Our investment in training will bolster our first responders’ collective ability to prepare for, prevent and respond to emergencies while strengthening public safety in communities across the Commonwealth.”
Two, advanced trainings for more than 90 “cross-discipline first responders” are included in the state budget. The training is formally referred to as the NFPA 3000: Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program, the adopted statewide framework for hostile incident response.
The training Thursday was run in partnership with the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) Center at Texas State University, recognized in 2013 by the FBI as the national standard in active shooter response training, according to state officials.
Terrence Reidy, state secretary of public safety and security, noted recent “national events provide a tragic and urgent reminder that no community is immune from the unpredictable and devastating impact of an active shooter or hostile event crisis. The need for a pre-planned, integrated response across all first responder disciplines has perhaps never been more important than today.”
“Our experience in Massachusetts has shown that a unified approach and coordinated response saves lives and strengthens community resiliency,” Reidy said.
EOPSS Undersecretary of Homeland Security Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe said that while shooting events typically end in under 6 minutes, “the event’s enduring impact on a community can last a generation.”
FBI data indicates that the US has experienced over 370 active shooter incidents in the last 20 years. These incidents have resulted in nearly 3,000 casualties, claiming the lives of 1,100 victims, including the death of approximately 100 members of law enforcement.
