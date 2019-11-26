'This means everything': Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence hosts 500 for Thanksgiving dinner

LAWRENCE — What do you get when you take 500 kids, enough turkey to feed a small battalion, piles of mashed potatoes, cartons of corn and a few hundred chocolate chip cookies, and put them all together in a big, noisy gymnasium at the Boys & Girls Club on Water Street?
Great memories, full stomachs and busy volunteers.
For the 38th consecutive year, the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence held its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the young members of the 136 Water St. club.
Volunteers from across the region stood by to serve food that was donated by the Lawrence Exchange Club, cooked at DiBurro's in Haverhill, and delivered in Boys & Girls Club vans.
The food was then divvied up into smaller pans and metal bins and placed on dozens of fold-out tables arrayed across the parquet floor.
At 5 p.m., scores of children flooded the gym, taking seats with their friends, patiently waiting to dig into the food as organizers ran through a short program.
First, Exchange Club President Sean Devan announced a $2,000 donation to the club.
Then, the winner of the Youth of the Year competition was announced by the club's executive director, Markus Fischer. The winner this year is Joel Javier, 17, of Lawrence.
Finally, a prayer appropriate to Thanksgiving was read into the microphone by Central Catholic High School senior Luis Fernandez, as the children sat quietly.
"Please make Lawrence a safer and better city for Lawrence and for ourselves," Fernandez said.
And then it was time to eat.
At one table, a group of 8- and 9-year-olds, many of whom were on the same basketball team, all seemed to be enjoying themselves as they ate plates of gravy-covered turkey, buttery mashed potatoes, and bright yellow corn.
"It's nice," said Adalis Nazario, 9, of Methuen. "I love the food. Turkey is my favorite."
Sitting next to her was Giuliana Decocq, 8, also of Methuen.
"We get to eat dinner with my whole basketball team," Decocq said, adding that she loves the Boys & Girls Club because she can "make new friends and play basketball."
Ciera Fraser, 9, of Haverhill, said her favorite part of the dinner was: "Everything. I like mashed potatoes."
She said she thought the meal eaten by the Pilgrims was probably a little better.
"They had to hunt turkeys," she said, as a boy across the table chimed in: "And deer!"
Siana Victoria, 9, of Lawrence, didn't waste much time getting to the dessert as she munched on a chocolate chip cookie. There wasn't much left on her dinner plate.
"This is amazing," she said.
Bill Robertson, director of operations for the club and chief organizer of 38 annual dinners that have been held at the club, said that between the Exchange Club, which donates and cooks the food, hard work by volunteers from across the Merrimack Valley, and well-behaved children, the meals typically run smoothly.
Tuesday night's event was no exception.
"It goes like clockwork," he said. "These kids are great. Lawrence gets a bad rap. But there are great kids in this city."
Robertson said the tradition started in the old building with 50 or 60 kids, then got bigger when the Exchange Club stepped in to take part in financing and doing most of the cooking.
"It's a special day," he said. "Some of these kids don't have a Thanksgiving meal of their own."
Lance Hill, 27, and Samantha Dhaliwal, 21, both of Lawrence, stood near the doors to the gym, basking in the moment.
"This brings back a lot of memories," Dhaliwal said, noting that both she and Hill were regulars at the annual Thanksgiving meals when they were younger.
"This means everything," said Hill. "I was one of these kids once. I was lucky to have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The kids I sat at these tables with when I was a kid are still some of my best friends. This brings a real sense of community."