METHUEN -- It was supposed to be a time of celebration for Michael Burgos, 18, a senior at Methuen High School.
Graduation. Parties. Summer fun.
But then, said his mother, Kristen Wallace, Burgos got the news nobody wants to hear: that he has stage 4 lymphoma and would need to spend the next six months in and out of chemotherapy at Children's Hospital and Dana Farber in Boston. The coronavirus pandemic has made the diagnosis even more difficult to deal with
"He's got a long, rough, road ahead," said Wallace, a nurse at Lowell General Hospital who is taking a leave of absence to stay with her son at the hospital, which has accommodations for parents of children going through lengthy treatments.
To start, his chemotherapy will be delivered in eight-day cycles. But come the summer, he will be in hospital for up to three weeks for every stint.
"It's very treatable, with a high cure rate," said Wallace, adding that a CT-scan found the lymphoma, as well as a tumor in his abdomen April 10.
"He had never been sick," she said. "This was out of the blue."
A community of friends and well-wishers, including police and firefighters in Methuen and police officers in North Andover, held a vehicle parade past his home on Myona Street on Wednesday. They gathered at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Choice Fitness and then drove around the corner to surprise Burgos.
Wallace estimated 50 to 100 cars drove by, including cruisers, fire trucks, DPW trucks and leading the way was Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.
"He was so surprised," Wallace said of her son. "He had no clue."
She said she tricked him into coming out into the front yard, as it was time to go back to Boston.
As he walked out, he saw the mayor in a black Tahoe, waving out the window.
"Then there were police cars, then regular cars, family was first, then friends," she said. "Neighbors were in their yards watching. People had signs, and someone gave him a food basket. Our dental hygienist dropped off a sign with a toothbrush attached to it."
She said the first week after the diagnosis was really emotional, but that her son seems a lot better now.
"The more he talks to people, Facetimes with kids, he's definitely better," she said. "We are just trying to be as positive as we can."