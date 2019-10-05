METHUEN — Thousands of people filled the streets Saturday for the city’s second Methuen Day — a celebration of community and positivity.
More than 83 vendors set up downtown for the event. Vendors gave residents the chance to learn about the city’s numerous local organizations, businesses, and civic groups.
Performances took place on two stages, and featured a variety of song and dance numbers. All entertainment was Methuen-based, according to event organizers.
The opening ceremony parade, which kicked off at 10 a.m., featured Presti Players Brass Band, junior ROTC, and the Methuen High School cheerleaders. The parade procession traveled down High Street and Hampshire Street, riling up the crowd and paving the way for opening remarks from city officials.
Mayor James Jajuga and members of the organizing committee then addressed the crowd.
“We are trying to bring the community together to celebrate positivity and the great things the city has to offer,” said City Councilor Eunice Zeigler, who also sang the National Anthem.
Zeigler said the organizing committee worked hard over the past 10 months to plan the event, and included collaboration between all city departments.
In addition to the food, vendors and entertainment, the day also included a Kid’s Corner and dunk tank. State representatives and others braved the fall temperatures to take their place on the dunk tank seat, anxiously waiting for the target to be hit.
The Kid’s Corner featured an obstacle course, face painting, bubble machine, and photo booth, as well as surprise visits from Red Sox mascot Wally and Bruins mascot Blades.
Kids waited for a turn to high-five the mascots and pose for a photo. For 6-year-old Brian Doherty, it was his favorite part of the day.
“It was so cool,” he said. “Wally gave me a high-five.”
One vendor featured a unique project that welcomed all attendees to participate. A mural project, spearheaded by the group Methuen Artists Unite, encouraged people to help paint the city’s newest piece of artwork. The mural was designed by artist Jennifer Loiselle, who also founded the group.
Loiselle said the mural, titled “The Beauty of the World Lies in the Diversity of its People,” will be one of the first in the city.
People at Methuen Day were able to paint their own square of the colorful mural design, which will eventually come together like a quilt. The bright, bold mural represents the idea that diversity can equal love, Loiselle said.
“I wanted something that would bring a lot of color, and something that would speak to everyone,” she said about the design process.
The mural features two hands of different skin tones coming together to form a heart, which is filled in with the image of a globe. Once it is complete, Loiselle said the mural will be 5 feet by 30 feet in size.
Loiselle said the beauty of the mural is that it can be hung anywhere, but the goal is to have it on display at Riverwalk Park.
“As an artist this has been my biggest endeavor to date,” she said. “We come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s good to represent the fullness of what this city is.”
The Methuen Police Department and Methuen Fire Department also conducted open houses between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both offered tours, demonstrations, safety tips, and the chance to meet police officers and fire fighters.
Zeigler said more than 3,000 people attended Methuen Day.