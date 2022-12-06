BOSTON — More than 11,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in the recent midterm election because they arrived too late or contained errors, according to state election officials.
More than 2.5 million ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 elections, when a gubernatorial race and several contested statewide contests drove turnout, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office. That included 937,669 mail ballots, or about 37.4% of the votes cast.
But 11,693 of the ballots sent through the mail or dropped off at local city and town halls were rejected, accounting for only about 1.2% of those cast.
A majority of those, or 3,471, were rejected because they arrived "too late" to be counted, according to Galvin’s office.
Others were rejected because of voters’ mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot, or votes missing the required envelope.
Another 76 ballots were rejected because the voter who cast the mailed ballot died before Election Day, according to Galvin’s office.
State election officials point out that the percentage of rejected mail ballots was 1.2% -- lower than the 2.3% rejection rate from the Sept. 6 state primary.
They also noted the decision to allow mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to three days later cut down on the number of rejected ballots.
Rejections of mailed ballots were reported in nearly every city and town, ranging from a handful to several hundred in Boston and other major cities.
Locally, Newburyport reported the highest number of rejected ballots -- 68 of the 3,249 cast by mail, according to state elections data.
Several other communities had more than 50 rejected ballots, including Andover, Beverly, Peabody, Methuen, and West Newbury.
The state’s 4.8 million voters were sent applications that could be used to request ballots for the Sept. 6 primary and Nov. 8 general election. The mass-mailing of applications was required under a new state law that made mail and expanded early voting permanent options.
Ahead of the primary, election officials received more than 1 million requests for mail-in ballots. The mail ballots were allowed to be counted until Nov. 12 if they were postmarked by Election Day.
Large-scale mail-in voting is authorized under the VOTES Act, a state law approved earlier this year which made permanent emergency rules during the pandemic allowing registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It previously was allowed only for absentee ballots.
But the state's denizens appear to be getting more familiar with the process of voting through the mail, with state data showing a gradually decreasing number of rejected ballots over the past several election cycles.
In the 2018 state election, about 5.8% of absentee ballots were rejected. Two years earlier, it was about 3.3% of ballots arriving by mail.
In the recent state primary, local election clerks rejected 11,412 mail ballots of more than 1 million ballots cast overall.
State elections officials also point out that as the popularity of mail voting has increased, interest in in-person early voting appears to be waning. Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, only 188,175 votes were cast during a two-week early voting period.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
