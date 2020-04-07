NORTH ANDOVER — Atkinson Elementary School will soon have a permanent principal.
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan announced at Thursday night's remote School Committee meeting that three finalists have been selected by a search panel. They are Erin O'Laughlin, currently the interim principal of Atkinson; Theresa Gilbert, assistant principal of Salisbury Elementary School in Salisbury; and Paula Jones, principal of Highland Elementary School in Danvers.
O'Laughlin was assistant principal at Franklin and then Sargent elementary schools from July 2014 until July of last year. She taught first, third and fifth grades at Franklin from September 2001 until June 2016.
O'Laughlin began her teaching career in North Andover shortly after graduating from University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in elementary education. She has also earned a master of education degree at Endicott College and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership at Salem State University.
Gilbert has been assistant principal of Salisbury Elementary School since July 2017. She taught sixth grade and was a literacy coach at that school from September 2010 until July 2017.
Gilbert was a Title 1 math teacher for grades two through five at Salisbury Elementary from 2007 until 2010. Before her tenure in Salisbury, she was a reading tutor for grades one through three at Cashman School in Amesbury.
After earning a bachelor's degree in communications, Gilbert worked as an account executive for six years before starting her teaching career. She earned a master of business administration degree at the University of Massachusetts.
Jones has led Highlands Elementary School since 2017. She was an instructional coach for kindergarten through fifth grade in the Melrose public schools from 2013 until 2017.
Before starting that position, she taught first and second grades in the Marblehead schools for 10 years. Jones graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati with a business administration degree and then earned a master of education degree at Salem State University.
She also earned a certificate of advanced graduate studies in administration at Salem State.
O'Laughlin was named interim principal of Atkinson Elementary School in September. She replaced Greg Landry, who led Atkinson for many years before he was appointed human resources director for the School Department.
Gilligan will appoint one of the finalists to the permanent position of Atkinson School principal.