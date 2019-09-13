LAWRENCE — Three alleged fentanyl traffickers from Lawrence were recently arraigned in Superior Court.
They were arrested as a result of a joint federal and state investigation, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
Jean Marte-Velazquez, 27, charged with two counts of trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, was arraigned Wednesday. Judge Jeffrey Karp set his bail at $50,000 cash.
Severino Perez-Guzman, 29, charged with possession of child pornography as well as two counts of trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, was arraiged Aug. 30. Karp set his bail at $250,000 cash.
The third co-defendant, Alex Martinez, 32, was also arraigned that day. He is charged with four counts of trafficking over 10 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.
Karp imposed $50,000 cash bail on Martinez.
The three men face a pretrial hearing Oct. 4. A fourth co-defendant, Genesis Fernandez, 26, also of Lawrence, is being prosecuted in Lawrence District Court.
The co-defendants were arrested in March and later indicted by an Essex County grand jury as part of a two-month-long investigation by state police assigned to the Attorney General’s Office, the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The probe led to the seizure of about 708 grams of fentanyl, Healey said. The investigation is continuing, she said.
The Attorney General’s Office has been working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug trafficking, Healey said. The office formed the Fentanyl Strike Force to combat the heroin and prescription drug abuse crisis in New England.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Gina Kwon and Kaitlyn O’Leary. Kwon is chief of the Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division of the Attorney General's Office.