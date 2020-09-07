METHUEN — No one was injured but three people are homeless after a two-alarm fire Labor Day morning at 20 Golf Ave.
According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen of the second-floor apartment just before 11 a.m.
Neighbors Alysa Gary and her boyfriend John Colon say they arrived home and saw smoke pouring out of the second-floor apartment.
Gary said they called 911 and saw other neighbors running towards the house to help.
Gary said she and Colon immediately banged on the first-floor apartment to warn their elderly neighbor, Evelyn Walsh.
Gary said Walsh answered the door, but was unaware of the fire. Walsh smelled smoke, but thought it was from outside not above her, according to Gary.
Gary said she and Colon helped Walsh and her dogs out of the house to safety as firefighters arrived.
No one was home on the second floor at the time, according to Deputy Chief David Toto.
Toto said the smokey fire seemed to put itself out.
Firefighters were left to clear the smoke, overhaul the scene and check for hidden hot spots and extension to the attic, Toto said.
The Red Cross was called in to help the residents.