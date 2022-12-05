ANDOVER — Just before noon on Nov. 26, three Doherty Middle School students were heading home from a trip downtown when they saw what appeared to be smoke coming from a garage.
The three friends were walking down Summer Street in Andover, said Teddy Chiesa, 12.
“We kinda just got bored and decided to walk home,” he said.
At first, Chiesa wasn’t really sure what he was looking at.
“I thought it was kinda like dust at first,” Chiesa said.
But as they got closer they all saw smoke.
“We saw a ton of smoke coming out of the house and we went around the corner and saw flames,” said Miles Cratty.
“We were all pretty shocked,” Chiesa added.
Oliver Harris, 12, called the fire department.
“I was a bit nervous, but I tried to stay calm,” Harris said. “He (the dispatcher) was asking me a lot of questions like where the house was and how bad it was.”
Cratty was able to get his grandfather, who lives nearby, for help and they all alerted the owner who was unaware of the fire.
Seung Soo Kim was on a ladder at the time working on his house facing away from the garage. Kim said he did actually smell something burning but he assumed it was a fire pit in someone’s back yard.
“All of sudden some kids were calling me,” Kim said. “They said there is a fire in your garage.”
Kim ran around to his garage to see flames coming out of the second-floor window. He grabbed a fire extinguisher, but the fire department arrived to take care of it.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said they got the call at around 11:15 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later. He said firefighters saw light smoke coming from a two-story garage and found a small fire on the second floor. Mansfield said firefighters were able to have the fire under control in 10 minutes, and while it did reach the exterior of the building it never got to the ground floor of the garage. He added that it was a first-alarm fire and caused no injuries.
“Could have been a lot more,” Mansfield said. “Their quick thinking and keen eye saved the structure from further damage.”
He estimates the fire caused around $20,000 in damage.
“It’s not major, all because of those three kids,” homeowner Kim said. “If they didn’t spot the fire at all and it was delayed by maybe five minutes more, then it would have been a lot worse.”
Kim said at the time he had two fully filled gas cans in the garage, along with two parked cars.
“All three kids are really my heroes,” Kim said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.