LAWRENCE — Three young men have been charged after police investigated a daytime shooting that happened last month at the intersection of Ames and Lowell streets.
A man and his girlfriend were in a white Acura TSX at the intersection Sept. 27 around 2:40 p.m. when another car, a black Ford Fusion, went around them and stopped, police said. A man then got out of the passenger side of the Fusion and fired a shot at the Acura, police said.
After the gunfire, the driver of the Acura put the car into reverse, crashed into a nearby fence and fled the scene, police said.
Police said they found one shell casing in the street at the intersection and seized it as evidence. Detectives, including members of the department's gang unit, investigated.
After conducting interviews and reviewing video surveillance from the area, police arrested Damian Isaac Torres, 22, of 7 West Hawley St., Lawrence, and Jayro Hidalgo, 23, of 8 Varnum St., Haverhill, and charged them with assault to murder and illegal firearms violations, police said.
Nyzaiah Torres, 18, of 7 West Hawley St., Lawrence, was also arrested and charged on a warrant for illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.
Detectives also said the Fusion was a rental car leased to Torres who is known by gang unit members as a local gang member.
