LAWRENCE — After receiving a month's makeover, the newly renovated Lazarus House St. Frances St. Clare Thrift Store was ready to do business.
Dozens waited patiently one recent morning for the shop to open, designed to not only serve those in South Lawrence, but to also make an investment in the community.
"The goal is to serve the community better in the end," said Lazarus House Executive Director Jeff Hassel. "It was a bit rundown and we decided to put time, effort and some money into it to make it more of a center for the community that they would like to come to."
On opening day last Saturday, dozens of organized racks of clothing, gently used toys, and even a visit from Santa Claus sparked the big day.
While prices on items may be nominal, Lazarus House believes it does not mean the shopping experience and environment should be different than that found at stores serving people of greater means.
"The point is to give good care, a good welcome, and a shopping experience that is full of dignity to all of our guests," Hassel said.
That is the core of the Lazarus House mission to treat those with a dignity they may struggle to find elsewhere in their lives, now reflected in the updated surroundings at the South Union Street thrift store.
"With a new fresh take on thrift store shopping, we hope to provide more opportunities for guests to get needed items at a low cost, attract more donations and bring more business to the community," said J.C. McGuire, coordinator of Thrift Stores for Lazarus House Ministries.
All items in the store are donated by individuals, businesses, churches, synagogues, schools, civic groups and other generous contributors.
Since opening its doors as an emergency homeless shelter in 1983 with only five beds, Lazarus House has been breaking the cycle of poverty in the Merrimack Valley, now operating out of eight buildings in Lawrence.