LAWRENCE — 300 volunteers from Timberland in Stratham, N.H., helped spruce up non-profits throughout Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley on Oct. 16 as part of the outdoor company's "Serv-a-Palooza" day of giving.
A team of volunteers from the outdoor clothing company arrived at Bread & Roses early where they cleaned, organized, painted, rebuilt and replaced shelving and furniture. It was the final touch to recent updates to the kitchen and dining rooms, improvements that had been paid for by the Essex County Community and Richard & Susan Smith Foundations.
Some employees have a personal investment in supporting organizations, like Bread & Roses, which serve the city of Lawrence.
“It's so exciting to see the impact that 400 people can have in 8 hours, in a city that is amazing but could use a little help," said employee Jason Blades, who grew up in the Merrimack Valley. "Having many friends from Lawrence, it’s a city that is close to me. I'm very aware of some of the struggles of the city as well as how close and tight-knit the community is in Lawrence.”