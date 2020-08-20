PLAISTOW — A majority of the Timberlane Teachers Association does not have confidence in the school district’s reopening plan, which aims to open school buildings in some capacity this fall.
The association’s executive board communicated that displeasure Thursday, during a demonstration outside of the regularly scheduled School Board meeting and directly in front of board members during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Since COVID-19 forced the closure of most school buildings in March, districts around the country have been trying to establish plans for the coming academic year to manage online learning more successfully, safely bring students back into classrooms, or some combination of the two.
According to association President Maria Kendall, 194 of the group’s 270 members — near 72% — expressed nonsupport for Timberlane’s opening plan.
“In order to fulfill our roles and meet the needs of our students, we need answers to safety protocols, plans and procedures,” Kendall said. “We have not been given an appropriate safety plan with specifics to protect staff, students, and the community.”
Kendall said the association is especially concerned with the lack of direction regarding special education students, and how proper services will be provided to that population.
The association wants schools to operate remotely for the first six weeks of the academic year while a comprehensive model is developed to address the needs of all students and staff.
Families in favor of school buildings reopening also demonstrated outside the meeting. Parents and students carried signs saying “My education matters,” and “Remote learning is rubbish.”
Advocates for in-person learning also spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting. Their arguments centered on working parents who count on public school for childcare, and the need to adapt to the lasting COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board Chairwoman Kimberly Farah pointed out, “the board’s commitment is to try to get students back in the building.”
“Our staff will continue to work diligently to answer questions until those doors open,” she said.
The board plans to continually discuss individual aspects of reopening schools — academics, extracurricular and more — as circumstances surrounding public health needs change.
Regarding the teacher demonstration outside of the School Board meeting, Kendall described it as a “peaceful rally, not a strike, not a work stoppage.”
“We’re demanding answers for staff, students and families,” she said.