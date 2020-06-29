ANDOVER — The Andover Farmers Market opened for the season June 20, with more than a dozen vendors setting up shop in the South Church parking lot.
Prior to opening day organizers posted a map on social media and asked those planning to visit to take a screen shot to use as they navigated one-way aisles to visit booths.
"The Andover Farmers Market is a vibrant hub connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food," the group writes on its Facebook page. "Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit."
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October, this year at South Church, 41 Central St.