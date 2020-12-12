To protect and to serve ... veterans: Lawrence police officer to help ex-military in department, city

LAWRENCE — The city's military veterans have a new advocate in the Police Department.
Detective Radames Gonzalez has been named the department's veteran liaison officer.
In this role, Gonzalez will serve as a resource for the 41 veterans on the department, as well as veterans living in the city, police Chief Roy Vasque said.
Veterans are often alone and in need, and Gonzalez will be able to provide valuable assistance to them, Vasque said.
"This has been a concern due to the issues veterans can face ... We want to do what we can for our veterans," the chief said, noting there are many veterans on the Police Department, both male and female.
In his new role, Gonzalez will collaborate with Jaime Melendez, the city's veterans services director.
Vasque said Gonzalez will work "to create friendships with veterans and look out for them at the same time."
This week, Gonzalez went to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the Coats4Vets program. Participants received orange Home Depot buckets containing a warm winter coat, hand sanitizer, masks and snacks. They brought the buckets back to their communities and distributed them to veterans in need.
Coats4Vets has distributed 34,500 coats to veterans since 2016. This year, the program's sponsors and donors include the State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the New England Patriots Foundation, Ocean State Job Lot and Home Depot, according to a press release.
Gonzalez has been a Lawrence police officer for 17 years. He served in the Army from 1998 to 2006, participating in Operation Enduring Freedom.
As a Lawrence police officer, Gonzalez is assigned to an FBI task force. He will continue in that role while training as the veterans officer, Vasque said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.