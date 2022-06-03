LAWRENCE -- Clad in caps and gowns and sitting in folding chairs in the gym, the class of 2022 thought they were just waiting for their cue to walk outside.
Then Red Sox great Pedro Martinez slipped in a side door and the seniors burst into applause and cheers.
Similar to many of the seniors, Martinez was born in the Dominican Republic. He came to the United States to pursue a dream career as a baseball pitcher.
Martinez, accompanied by his wife, Carolina, was in Lawrence to congratulate and encourage the graduates. He also wanted to amplify a new partnership between the Lawrence Public Schools and the Pedro Martinez Foundation.
The mission of the Pedro Martinez Foundation "is to positively impact society by investing in the holistic care of at risk youth and their families through support and education."
Mayor Brian DePena, School Superintendent Cynthia Paris and State Rep. Frank Moran (D-Lawrence) were among those who immediately greeted Pedro in the high school gym to meet with the students before the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony on the field outside.
Martinez played Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2009, for five teams — most notably the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004.
He said he's "extremely proud" to be a role model for the students. However, he also noted they were accomplishing something he had not -- they finished high school.
Martinez said he was fortunate to be able to develop himself as a professional baseball player while not obtaining his high school diploma.
He described himself as someone "so simple, so normal."
"Every time they look at someone like me they see hope," he said.
Moments later, after the seniors marched onto the football field in Veterans Memorial Stadium, DePena introduced Martinez to the crowd as a special guest.
Martinez, in his remarks as keynote speaker, told the students they would undoubtedly encounter adversity in their lives.
"But Lawrence, just like Pedro Martinez, is used to overcoming adversity," he said.
Looking back on his own life and accomplishments, Martinez said he was fortunate to become a role model for them.
"I am extremely honored to be here," said Martinez, urging the seniors to pursue their dreams.
He said "found his way" through baseball. But so many other doors are now open to young people.
"I want to serve as a sign of hope for all of you," he said.
Martinez also urged the students to remember "Uvalde" and take action.
Nineteen elementary students and two teachers were killed last week in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman entered a school there.
"We don't want another Uvalde. You guys fight for that ... You must do something," Martinez said.
Seniors then presented Martinez with a variety of Lawrence High School Lancers gear.
"He truly exemplifies what it means to give back," said Victor Caraballo-Anderson, head of school and master of ceremonies for the graduation ceremony.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.