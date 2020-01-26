Tom Rush kicks off 'First Annual Farewell Tour' at Firehouse

NEWBURYPORT — After almost 60 years of serenading audiences around the world, legendary New England folksinger Tom Rush only seems to acknowledge the beginning of the end as he embarks on his “First Annual Farewell Tour,” which kicks off this week at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Rush, a 78-year-old Kittery, Maine, resident, began performing in 1961 and swiftly became a key figure in the 1960s folk revival scene, charming audiences with his witty storytelling and graceful folk balladry.
Over the decades, Rush has enjoyed a prolific and multiphased career, becoming a major influence for artists such as James Taylor with his mix of original compositions and renditions of other artists’ work.
And unlike many aging artists who seem to blindside audiences with multiple “farewell” tours, Rush not only admits that this “First Annual Farewell Tour” might not actually include his last run of shows — he advertises it.
“I figured, why be coy, there are people out there who have been doing a farewell tour for 20 years,” Rush said. “I might do 40, we’ll see, but it will be annual.”
The tour, Rush said, will take him to venues and cities along the East Coast that have been special to him over the years.
Notably, he will celebrate his 79th birthday on Feb. 8 with a show in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he was born. In addition, Rush said he looks forward to returning to the Firehouse Center for the Arts, a venue that has always been “a treat” for him to play through the years.
“Part of the point of a farewell tour is that I’m trying to make a point of going back to places that are meaningful to me,” Rush said. “I’ve played the Firehouse, not every year, but for years and for decades. I love the place; it’s a nice, smallish room, and it’s great to be able to see the people you’re playing for.”
The concerts are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.
Both nights, he will be joined by Matt Nakoa, a New York-based pianist and songwriter who will be accompanying him as well as playing some songs on his own during each performance.
Each show, Rush said, will include a mix of his own original songs and covers that have become fan favorites over the years, though the exact setlist may depend on the crowd’s energy and reaction.
“I look at the shows as an interaction with the crowd. If they like the up-tempo songs I might do more of those, or if they like the funny songs, I might do more of those,” he said. “The first 20 minutes on stage is kind of like getting to know you, then we just see how it goes.”
And despite his age, Rush doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to songwriting. His most recent album, 2018’s “Voices,” was the first in his discography to be entirely comprised of original music and is what Rush considers to be his best work.
While most farewell tours are usually focused on an artist’s legacy, Rush, who has enjoyed somewhat of a creative renaissance in recent years, can’t help but think about the present as he continues to churn out new songs.
“I’m in an awkward spot where I’m writing new songs that I like, and that the audience seems to like, but I also realize you’ve got to do the old favorites or people go home grumpy,” he said. “So I’m doing a mix of old and new, and as always, telling stories and making a fool of myself.”
Rush said he soon hopes to return to the studio to record yet another album of original music. And while he isn’t sure how many years his farewell tour will go on for, he does seem to have his eyes set on a long road ahead.
“It dawned at me that if I were to have a midlife crisis now, then I would live to be 150,” Rush said. “So I’m going to get one of those fancy Italian sports cars and be a real babe magnet. Or maybe I should wait a few more years, that way I’ll live even longer.”
Tickets are available for $50 at https://www.firehouse.org/event/tom-rush/2020-01-30/
For more information on Rush or to hear his music, visit http://tomrush.com/
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.