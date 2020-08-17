'Top Chef' finalist Carl Dooley named guest chef at Ceia

NEWBURYPORT — Through Labor Day, James Beard Award nominee and “Top Chef” finalist Carl Dooley will bring his nationally known cuisine to Ceia Kitchen & Bar.
The Boston native and Swampscott resident will be part of a revolving roster of chefs serving diners at the European restaurant occupying space at Brine, both owned by local restaurateur Nancy Batista-Caswell.
Dooley finished fifth in the 13th season of Bravo’s long-running cooking show “Top Chef.” Before accepting the Ceia gig, Dooley was executive chef at The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge before it closed as result of COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Before that, he was a sous chef at Craigie on Main, also in Cambridge.
“It feels great,” Dooley said of being at Ceia. “It’s a fun opportunity to cook somewhere different.”
The 35-year-old married father of two began cooking in high school and landed his first job at a lobster shack. He then began his training at the culinary program at Cambridge Rindge and Latin. Following high school, he studied at the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont.
Batista-Caswell said she was thrilled to snag Dooley, saying the two stayed in touch after meeting at cooking events in the area over the last few years.
Asked to name a few dishes people should get excited about, Batista-Caswell said Dooley’s beef carpaccio and cod and curry dish are exceptional. She added that Dooley’s dishes have such complex structure and depth that they grab the attention of diners.
“He’s a great chef,” Batista-Caswell said.
But be warned, Ceia’s menu changes each week, meaning diners may want to come in soon if they want to order those two dishes. Although she wanted to keep the identities of other guest chefs on the down-low, Batista-Caswell said they would be worth the wait.
“We’re fortunate that the community is open to creative cooking,” she said.
After several months of closures, area restaurants began reopening in phases in late June. Since then, diners are still getting their bearings in terms of whether they feel ready to enter an enclosed space. As of mid-August, bars remain closed and restaurants can only operate indoor dining at reduced capacity to ensure diners are at least six feet apart from other tables.
It’s easy to find a downtown restaurant that offers indoor and outdoor dining but many do not accept reservations. Instead, it’s a first-come, first-serve model that can lead to long waits and rumbly stomachs.
Batista-Caswell said Ceia accepts reservations during normal business hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at resy.com or by calling the restaurant at 978-358-8479.