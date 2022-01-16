METHUEN — The police Superior Officers Union has a new leader after Capt. Greg Gallant resigned from his role this week.
Sgt. James Moore, now in his 27th year with the department, is at the helm following a vote Friday morning. The union is made up of 24 top Methuen police officers with ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
This position is new to him, but Moore in the late 1990s was a steward in the dispatcher’s union and worked on many patrolmen contracts as a bargaining member, he said.
“Prior to a union meeting the other night, Capt. Gallant resigned as president on his own accord,” Moore said Friday. “Based on his resignation, there were other union members that decided they would not run for reelection.”
Union Vice President Lt. Joseph Aiello and Secretary Lt. James Gunter did not run again.
As a result, all four union executive board nominations were open at Friday’s meeting, Moore said. In addition to voting in Moore as president, the members have also approved Sgt. Matt Mueskes as secretary.
Another vote is expected Tuesday, Jan. 18, to name a new vice president and treasurer.
Current treasurer Sgt. Scott Lever will keep that job if he does not receive enough votes to secure the vice presidency.
He’s running against Sgt. Joseph Rynne for that post. If Lever wins the vice president’s job, another vote would be held for treasurer.
The changes come on the heels of a damning arbitrator’s report that points to Gallant and former Chief Joseph Solomon for their roles inserting language into the 2017 union contract that would have paid top officers exorbitant salaries if not realized by city officials in 2018 and later challenged by the City Council.
The contract would have inflated salaries by up to 183% a year for superior police officers, which equates to as much as $432,295 in pay before overtime.
Those Methuen officers would have become some of the highest paid public officials in the country, threatening to bankrupt the city.
Solomon retired from the department a year ago, and according to Chief Scott McNamara, Gallant remains on paid leave.
Gallant’s union resignation was tendered in a single-line email to executive board members, stating, “please accept this email as my resignation from union president.”
His replacement, Moore, said “it’s time to put this chapter with the city behind us and start moving forward.”
“I’m up to the task of working with the city and executive board and union members to turn this around,” Moore added.
He hopes to finalize a date soon for negotiation teams to meet.