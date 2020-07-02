Tourist attractions await next reopening phase

BOSTON — Museums, theaters, aquariums and other tourist venues will be allowed to welcome back visitors in the next phase of the state's reopening plans, but they'll have to wait until after the July Fourth holiday.
Gov. Charlie Baker could give the green light this week to move on to the next phase of the reopening plan, which could start as early as Monday. Under his original plan, Phase 3 could have begun last week, but Baker said he wanted to allow for two weeks of health data on indoor restaurant dining before proceeding.
Baker said this week the latest COVID-19 data puts Massachusetts on track to proceed, but the state needs to tread cautiously.
"There’s plenty of evidence not just around this country, but around the globe, of places where people have let down their guard and the virus has come roaring back," Baker told reporters Tuesday.
Vikki Spruill, CEO and president of the New England Aquarium, said Boston's top tourism venue is ready to welcome back visitors.
"We're feeling very optimistic about reopening, understanding that the safety of our staff and visitors comes before everything else," Spruill said in an interview.
Still, a trip to the aquarium will look a lot different for visitors. Masks will be required for staff and patrons over the age of 2 years, there will be one-way traffic around the Giant Ocean Tank and other attractions, and visitors will be required to buy tickets for specific time slots to limit the number of people in the building.
The aquarium's science theater and Edge of the Sea exhibit will remain closed. And the popular shark and ray touching tank will be viewing only.
"There's no doubt it's going to be different, but we're confident that it will strike the right balance," she said. "There will be fewer people but you'll still be able to see all our wonderful animals."
Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Baker eased travel restrictions for visitors from other Northeast states, including New Hampshire. They previously were required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after arriving in Massachusetts.
The state's tourism industry was hit hard by the pandemic as venues were forced to shut down and the state took steps to discourage out-of-state visitors.
Recent estimates suggest the industry could lose upward of $10.4 billion this year.
Travel and tourism accounted for nearly $24.2 billion in direct spending in 2018 and generated about $1.6 billion in state and local taxes, according to state data.
"I'm hopeful that the COVID-19 numbers will stay down and we can begin to see our museums, tours and performing arts centers start to open up," said Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. "They've all been working diligently to prepare for a safe reopening."
Still, Casey said the uncertainty over what the next phase will require for capacity limits and crowd sizes have caused some businesses to hold back on plans.
"Capacity is going to be a big issue for many businesses," she said. "How many people can they safely fit into a museum? How many can you take on a tour, or on a trolley ride? That's the guidance they're waiting for from the state."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
REOPENING MASSACHUSETTS
Gov. Charlie Baker is poised to give the green light for the state to move onto Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which could start as early as July 6.
Here's a list of some venues that could reopen:
* Museums
* Aquariums
* Art galleries
* Sightseeing guides (bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching)
* Performing art centers and concert halls
* Fitness centers and health clubs (yoga, spin classes)
* Indoor recreation and athletic facilities (youth sports)
* Movie theaters (small venue)
* Bowling alleys and laser tag facilties
* Fishing and hunting tournaments
* Indoor historic sites
* Overnight camps
Source: Baker-Polito Administration's Reopening Massachusetts plan