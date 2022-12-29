GROVELAND — The owner of a towing company under investigation for an attempted shooting is now being charged for sending harassing text messages to investigating officers.
Groveland police said they charged Robert Dupont, 55, with two counts of intimidating a witness.
Dupont was arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla released him on personal recognizance bail, with conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the officers.
The judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25.
Police said Dupont owns Anchor Towing, and according to West Newbury police, is one of the town's towing contractors.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on Dec. 27, Groveland officer Joel Henriquez informed Sgt. Steven Petrone that he had received a text message from Dupont on Dec. 12 that read, "Hey I think it's best you don't come on this property any more, just want to thank you for jamming me up, happy holidays."
Henriquez said he replied to Dupont's text saying "OK. Please don't text me. This is my personal number. If you have any issues please call the station. Happy Holidays."
Henriquez told Petrone that Dupont had done some car detailing for him in the past at Dupont's 156 Center St. business, which is how he had his cell phone number, but that he didn't want to make a big deal of the text message at the time he received it.
Petrone told Henriquez that he'd received a text message from Dupont on Christmas Eve.
Another Groveland officer, Adam Sanborn, said he'd also received a text message from Dupont saying "Merry Christmas buddy, I just want to thank you for jamming me up. Happy Holidays."
When Sanborn questioned the sender, Dupont responded saying it was, "The same guy who cleaned your seats in your Jeep."
Henriquez noted in a report that on Nov. 13 he responded to Anchor Towing for a reported disturbance with a customer. As a result of an investigation, a criminal compliant was issued for Dupont, who was charged with threats to commit a crime. Dupont allegedly stated, "I'll put six rounds in you."
Police said Dupont is scheduled to be arraigned for threat to commit a crime on Jan. 25 in Haverhill District Court.
