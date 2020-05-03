NORTH ANDOVER — Four dozen town employees have prepared and served nearly 30,000 meals to residents during the past few weeks, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
Collaboration between the schools and other town departments brought about an effective food distribution system, Murphy-Rodrigues said. As of Tuesday, 29,411 meals had been served, she said.
Schools Superintendent Gregg Gilligan concurred.
"We have an excellent food services department who work hard to provide nutritious meals to our students during the school year," Gilligan said. "In these trying times, they have gone above and beyond to ensure that students and senior citizens are able to receive meals on a regular basis. Their efforts, in partnership with town leadership, have provided an invaluable service to our community. I am extremely grateful for what they do for us every day."
The town established a food pantry at the Senior Center. More than 4,000 items have been donated by 150 residents, Murphy-Rodrigues said. Amici's, Stachey's and Sal's contributed 150 meals.
The Friends of the Stevens Memorial Library gave the center eight boxes of books while Butcher Boy and Market Basket provided $900 worth of gift cards. Four residents have sponsored people with special dietary needs.
"I am so proud to work in a community that is so dedicated and considerate," Murphy-Rodrigues said. "We have seen town staff show unmatched dedication and residents meet that dedication through their actions. It has been so inspiring to see this collaboration."
The Senior Center staff has supported the town's elder population by making more than 3,800 calls, providing 3,350 Meals on Wheels, making and distributing more than 1,000 masks, maintaining deliveries from the Boston Food Bank and driving elderly shoppers to supermarkets.
"Our volunteers and staff have shown so much dedication to our programming and our community," Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey said. "It has been an honor to work with each of them and to see their devotion to North Andover."