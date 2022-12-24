NORTH ANDOVER — As the senior center prepares to move from Main Street to a new facility at the corner of Sutton Street and Surrey Drive, town officials will have to decide what to do with the empty building.
That process will be aided by a $66,560 grant that the town recently received from the state’s Housing Choice Grant Program, which provides funding for “planning and infrastructure projects that support housing or economic development.”
Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro said the building could possibly be used as a food pantry or to house a town department. There are no definitive plans at this time.
The grant will be used to work with Winter Street Architects to conduct a building study and develop a plan.
“It’s open-ended until we have those conversations,” Shapiro said of any future use. “We want to make sure that we’re utilizing that building in an efficient manner.”
It is expected that the new senior center will be ready for occupancy in April 2023.
Shapiro said the move to the new building should be a “relatively seamless transition.”
Repurposing the senior center is one of 36 projects being funded by a $3.9 million package from the Housing Choice Grant Program.
“Municipal leaders understand how crucial thoughtful planning is for growing communities and changing needs,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “[The] awards will help them undertake a variety of planning and small infrastructure projects to set them up for long-term success.”
The grant program was launched in 2018 as part of Community One Stop for Growth. During that time, $22.6 million has been awarded to 153 projects throughout the state.
“The awards will fund small public infrastructure and planning projects to improve the quality of life in communities, access to amenities and increase housing production in communities with a Housing Choice designation,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
“Housing Choice communities have shown a commitment to housing development and we are proud of the partnerships forged throughout the Commonwealth, helping us create positive momentum for the housing and zoning reforms needed to meet statewide housing goals.”
