NORTH ANDOVER — The coronavirus has now attacked three North Andover residents.
The third case was reported Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues said the unidentified person is working with the town's Health Department and following the appropriate procedures of quarantine and treatment.
The third victim does not live with the first two residents who were reported as having COVID-19, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
"They are not related," she said.
The first two North Andover residents to be infected by the coronavirus live in the same household. They also are quarantined and following the correct procedures, according to Murphy-Rodrigues.
The Board of Health will be discussing the coronavirus pandemic and local efforts to combat it at a virtual meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Viewers can watch it at Comcast Channel 8, Verizon Channel 26 or northandovercam.org.
In compliance with Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency orders banning gatherings of more than 10 people, the board will not meet at Town Hall — which is closed. Members will participate via teleconference.