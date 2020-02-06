Town Manager wins Knights of Columbus award

ANDOVER — Town Manager Andrew Flanagan was one of this year's recipients of the Andover Knights of Columbus Torch Bearer award.
“Andrew has shown exemplary service to the town of Andover as town manager, overcoming some really serious complicated issues,” said Grand Knight Philip D'Agati, who nominated Flanagan for the award.
"When we had the Columbia Gas disaster, Andrew went so much farther than the expectations of his job and his office and took a very personal and very service-oriented approach to caring for not just the people of Andover, but all those affected in all three communities,” he continued.
The devastating Sept. 13, 2018, gas explosions affected Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
Flanagan attended the Torch Bearer award ceremony Feb. 1 at the Andover Country Club with his father, Paul, who was Winthrop's fire chief for 42 years.
“It was an honor to receive the Torch Bearer award from the Knights of Columbus,” said Flanagan. “The focus of my work has and continues to be about building stronger communities that promote generational equity, financial resiliency and social responsibility.”
D'Agati said the Knights began giving out the award a couple years ago, not simply to “praise the person who is receiving it, but instead to have their service be a beacon to others to take up their torch of service as well.”