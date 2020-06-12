NORTH ANDOVER — The coronavirus is hitting home for North Andover government, as the community prepares to hold its first outdoor Town Meeting ever.
The meeting is planned for Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Joe Walsh Stadium football field at North Andover High School.
Check-in for residents begins at 4 p.m. People attending will be required to follow a variety of rules to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Family members and other people who share the same household will be allowed to stand and sit together, while other participants will be socially distanced.
North Andover is the first town in the area to conduct a Town Meeting outdoors during the coronavirus crisis, said Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, who is coordinating the event.
"Scientific evidence is clear that an outdoor venue is much safer than indoors," DiSalvo said, noting that the football field can accommodate 1,000 people, with socially distanced seating.
Voters will decide on 31 warrant articles, including: a proposed tax agreement with the Amazon company that wants to take over the former Lucent Technology property; a plan for a new senior citizen center; and changing the name of the Board of Selectmen to the gender-neutral "Select Board."
Article 31 asks voters to approve a tax agreement with Amazon, which wants to redevelop 110 acres at 1600 Osgood St., known as Osgood Landing — the former Lucent plant. Amazon is proposing a 3,800,000-square-foot storage, warehouse and distribution facility. According to projections, a minimum of 1,500 full-time equivalent jobs, not including temporary construction jobs, would be created by the project.
The tax plan will need to be approved at Town Meeting by a majority vote, as well as by the state's Economic Assistance Coordinating Council, which meets June 18.
"Amazon said during a virtual town hall we held on Tuesday (June 9) that if the (tax plan) doesn't pass, they will have to revisit whether to move forward," said Town Manger Melissa Rodrigues.
Details about the Amazon proposal are available at amazontif.northandoverma.gov.
Voters will also consider warrant articles involving a new senior center. Article 1 asks that the town spend $550,000 to buy land at the corner of Surrey Drive and Sutton Street. The parcel would be part of the Senior Center construction site and would contain the parking area and driveway. Article 13 asks voters to approve spending $3 million to build the center, and also to approve other capital projects.
Article 11, if passed, would petition the state Legislature to change language in the town's charter so the Board of Selectmen would instead be called the "Select Board." Other towns in the area that have made the same change include Andover, North Reading, Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Boxborough, Concord and Ipswich.
Town officials said safety rules for Tuesday's North Andover Town Meeting include maintaining proper distances between chairs and requiring everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask. A separate area will be set up for voters who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. The town will provide masks for people who do not have them.
Only registered voters and their family members will be allowed in the meeting area. All non-voters must remain outside the fenced-in stadium area. Anyone who plans to attend is asked to RSVP at facebook.com/events/1619991514810528 or tinyurl.com/yaqhrqmw.
A complete list of rules, including the field layout, is available at northandoverma.gov/townmeeting.
If poor weather is forecast, forcing the meeting to be postponed, a reverse 911 phone call will alert residents and a notice will be posted on the town website.
People who attend the meeting are asked to bring a canned or boxed food donation for those in town who are struggling. Donation drop-offs will be located at each check-in point at the meeting.
THE TOWN MEETING WARRANT
Here is a complete list of articles in the Town Meeting warrant:
Article 1: Accept reports from town officers, boards and committees on the receipt and spending of money.
Article 2: Allow the town manager and school superintendent to sign contracts of longer than three years with the approval of selectmen or the School Committee.
Articles 3 and 4: Allow the town and School Committee to accept and grant easements for public purposes.
Article 5: Allow the town to waive dog license fees for residents over the age of 70.
Article 6: Accept a state law regarding the adoption of enhanced fire sprinkler protection for certain buildings and structures.
Article 7: Allow selectmen to appoint a tree warden for a three-year term.
Article 8: Allow the town to provide real estate property tax exemptions to veterans.
Article 9: Allow the town to grant a full exemption of real estate property taxes to Gold Star parents or guardians of soldiers and sailors, members of the National Guard and veterans who have died or are missing in action/presumed dead.
Article 10: Ask the state Legislature to allow the Town Meeting warrant to be posted at specific sites in town, rather than just requiring it to be posted in every precinct.
Article 11: Ask the state Legislature to change language in the town's charter from "Board of Selectmen'' to the gender-neutral language of "Select Board."
Article 12: Allow selectmen to spend $550,000 to buy land at the corner of Surrey Drive and Sutton Street. The parcel would be used for the new Senior Center's parking area and egress drive. Requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Article 13: Approve spending for the Capital Improvement Plan.
Article 14: Outline which projects will be paid for using Community Preservation Act money.
Article 15: Set salaries and compensation for elected officials.
Article 16: Authorize the town’s revolving accounts and set spending limits for those accounts.
Article 17: Provide money for the general fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1 of this year and ending June 30, 2021.
Article 18: Spend $7,089,598 for the Water Enterprise Fund. A yes vote will ensure the operation of the Water Department according to projected needs.
Article 19: Spend $5,393,188 for the Sewer Enterprise Fund. A yes vote will ensure the operation of the Sewer Department according to projected needs.
Article 20: Spend $360,429 to operate the Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill.
Article 21: Transfer $20,233 to the town's savings account for use in an emergency. Requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Article 22: Transfer $413,008 into the Capital Stabilization Account to buy large capital items without borrowing money. Requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Article 23: Transfer $66,000 from free cash to an account to pay for retiring employees' health insurance.
Article 24: Transfer $250,000 from free cash to the School Department’s revolving fund.
Article 25: Allow the town to pay bills that were either missed in Fiscal Year 2019 or were not received in time to pay in that year. Requires a four-fifths vote to pass.
Articles 26, 27 and 28: Ask the state Legislature to allow a person to be eligible to become a firefighter despite reaching the age of 32 before taking the Civil Service exam.
Article 29: To be withdrawn by the petitioner, who was asking for a three-year moratorium of crumb rubber in-fill on artificial turf.
Article 30: Change zoning bylaws regarding permits for signs in certain zoning districts. Requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Article 31: Approve a tax agreement with the Amazon company, which has proposed the redevelopment of 110 acres at 1600 Osgood St., known as Osgood Landing.