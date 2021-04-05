NORTH ANDOVER — After nearly two decades of service, Irene O'Brien has retired as executive director of the North Andover Senior Center.
“In her role as executive director, Irene has been a tireless leader and advocate, helping countless older adults in the community by identifying their health, economic and social needs and working with them to improve their quality of life,” said state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. “She will be greatly missed, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Before coming to North Andover O'Brien worked for Salisbury, Newbury and Groveland.