ANDOVER — Town officials set up a program to help residents who lost income because of the pandemic pay for housing.
The town set aside $200,000 from its CARES Act grant to provide up to $5,000 for one month’s rent or mortgage, said Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor.
The town and Andover Community Trust introduced this program as the end-of-year deadline for using the funds looms.
“We understand that some folks might have suffered financially because of COVID,” Lawlor said. “Using CARES Act money we were able to use that funding to help the residents that need it most.”
Residents have until Dec. 15 to apply, but “we encourage folks to get their applications in early so we have all the paperwork and documentation,” Lawlor said.
Lawlor hopes residents take advantage of the program, which can be expanded if there is overwhelming demand, he said.
To date, the CARES Act funds have been used for securing protective equipment and other COVID-related expenses, Lawlor said. Most recently the town is creating lawn signs asking everyone to wash their hands, practice social distancing and take other precautions to reduce the spread.