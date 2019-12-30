Town wrestles with future of Stevens Estate

NORTH ANDOVER — The a special Town Meeting in June overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to lease the Stevens Estate, a red brick mansion that sits on 153 acres of meadow and woods off Osgood Street.
The proposal rejected by voters proposed leasing the estate to Elegant Banquets, a Connecticut company that wanted to use the property for wedding receptions and other high-end social gatherings.
So the question remains: What is the future of the estate?
The selectmen put the issue on the warrant because of worries about the profitability of the town-owned property. Town Finance Director Lyne Savage said the venue, which is available for wedding receptions, parties and other functions, was losing money.
The estate will likely post a loss for the current fiscal year, which will end June 30, according to Andrew Shapiro, the town's new community and economic development director.
Voters at June's special Town Meeting, however, did not want the town to part with the former home of Moses Stevens, a textile magnate who served as congressman from the area for two terms in the 1890s.
The selectmen have appointed a committee to develop a long-term plan for the property. Shapiro said the panel needs to mount a "robust community outreach process to see what the town wants there."
Stephen Foster, the town's facilities director, told the Stevens Estate Long-Term Advisory Committee last week that the mansion's plumbing needs to be upgraded and the bricks need some repointing.
James Lafond, chairman of the committee, said "people want to protect that land." Committee members suggested the town's Community Preservation Fund could provide money for repairs at the estate.
The committee is responsible for developing a "comprehensive set of recommendations" for the Board of Selectmen, Lafond said.
The other members of the Stevens Estate Long-Term Advisory Committee are Joseph Pelich, John Maben, Jennifer Luz, Kathleen Stagno, Kevin Driscoll and C.J. Gangi. Pelich pointed out that The Trustees of Reservations, whose local properties include the Stevens-Coolidge Place, Weir Hill and the Ward Reservation, has expressed interest in acquiring the Stevens Estate.
The committee's next meeting will be Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
The town purchased the Stevens Estate from Boston University in 1994. The Stevens family donated the estate to the university in 1951.