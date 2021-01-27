LAWRENCE — A judge ordered a Townsend teen be held without bail Wednesday, after he was involved in a brawl with a woman and then a state trooper in the middle of a busy Methuen street, according to police.
Jonathan Cheathvang Sisowath, 18, was deemed a danger following a hearing before Lawrence District Court Judge Lynn Rooney.
Although facing previous armed robbery and illegal firearms charges in the city of Lowell, Sisowath was free on Friday, Jan. 8, when he was involved in a fight with a 22-year-old woman, his ex-girlfriend, in the middle of Lowell Street in Methuen, authorities said.
Sisowath and his ex-girlfriend are then accused of assaulting a trooper who came upon them fighting on Lowell Street that afternoon, according to police.
Police say there was an immediate search for a handgun the trooper believed Sisowath tossed in the area during the struggle. A firearm was found in the woods between Lowell Street and the Merrimack River, state police said.
Prosecutors said Sisowath is being tried as a youthful offender for the Lowell armed robbery and illegal firearms charges and has a seven-page criminal record despite being just 18 years old.
In court Wednesday, a prosecutor said Sisowath appeared "to be on a crime spree for the past few months," pointing to the armed robbery charges and other "violent behavior." Despite these allegations, Sisowath was free on personal recognizance when the Methuen incident occurred.
Defense attorney Andrew Goldstein, however, pointing to one of the Lowell charges, said Sisowath is accused of being among a group of young men involved in the theft of a gun from one of those young men's parents.
Speaking about the Methuen incident, Goldstein said the 22-year-old woman was the "most active in the incident itself." Sisowath, while previously involved with the woman, was "subject to a lot of extreme behavior" and earlier that day the woman had told Sisowath she was pregnant — which is not believed to be true, according to Goldstein.
Sisowath ended up getting beaten by her, Goldstein said.
He also noted Sisowath's mother, sister and new girlfriend were in court Wednesday.
At the end of the hearing, Rooney deemed Sisowath a danger, essentially ordering him held without bail at Middleton Jail. She also ordered some police reports in the case impounded because they contain information from when Sisowath was a juvenile.
Sisowath was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct following the Methuen incident.
The woman, a Fitchburg resident, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
The trooper who came upon the brawl in Methuen suffered a shoulder injury and was treated at Lawrence General Hospital and released, police said.
