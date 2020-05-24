As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 271
Deaths: 35
GROVELAND
Total cases: 28
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,046
Deaths: 52
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 2,824
Deaths: 114
METHUEN (as of May 22)
Total cases: 852
Deaths: 45
NORTH ANDOVER (as of May 23)
Total cases: 274
Deaths: 29
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 22
DANVILLE
Cases: 5
DERRY
Cases: 298
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 42
KINGSTON
Cases: 14
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 123
NEWTON
Cases: 21
PELHAM
Cases: 51
PLAISTOW
Cases: 34
SALEM
Cases: 226
SANDOWN
Cases: 28
WINDHAM
Cases: 37