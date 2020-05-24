As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 271

Deaths: 35

GROVELAND

Total cases: 28

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1,046

Deaths: 52

LAWRENCE 

Total cases: 2,824

Deaths: 114

METHUEN (as of May 22)

Total cases: 852

Deaths: 45

NORTH ANDOVER (as of May 23)

Total cases: 274

Deaths: 29

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATKINSON

Cases: 22

DANVILLE

Cases: 5

DERRY

Cases: 298

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 42

KINGSTON

Cases: 14

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 123

NEWTON

Cases: 21

PELHAM

Cases: 51

PLAISTOW

Cases: 34

SALEM

Cases: 226

SANDOWN

Cases: 28

WINDHAM

Cases: 37

